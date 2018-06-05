Gmail's new design: Love it or hate it, looks like you'll soon have to use it

Video: New Gmail design is here.

The newly designed Gmail has been an option for Gmail users for the past month but soon it will be the only choice.

Until now, consumer Gmail users have had the option to 'Try the new Gmail', while G Suite admins have been able to let parts or all of an organization try it through Google's Early Adopter Program.

But in July the new Gmail will move to general availability and G Suite users will gradually lose the option to opt out of the new design. Presumably this change will also apply to Gmail users around the same timeframe.

G Suite admins will have three choices for rolling out the new Gmail to their users, according to Google's timeline for the new Gmail.

Admins can immediately transition their users to the new Gmail, and users will still have the choice to opt out for a limited time.

Admins can also let users opt in to the new Gmail when they want. Or admins can wait for four weeks until their users are allowed to opt in to the new Gmail. The last option is the default setting.

From there, gradually all G Suite users will be transitioned to the new Gmail across two phases. About two months after July, all users who aren't on the new Gmail will be pushed across automatically, but they'll be able to opt out for the next four weeks.

Three months after July, around October, anyone who opted out of the new Gmail will be bumped across once again and the choice to opt out disappears. The opt-out will also no longer be available to users who've moved to the new Gmail already.

Features of the new Gmail such as offline and confidential mode will be off by default when the new version reaches general availability in July.

Google's Gmail update was focused on AI-powered productivity improvements, such as suggested replies, as well as collaboration, and security. It also integrated Calendar, Tasks, Keep, and Add-ons to enable use of these apps from within Gmail.

Google plans to provide further transitions in details in July but is encouraging admins to start testing it with users now.

