Google overhauls G Suite with redesign, AI and efforts to cut clutter

Google is giving its G Suite a design overhaul with security, collaboration and artificial intelligence enhancements.

These additions are designed to make G Suite more collaborative and address enterprise security needs. The overhaul also better integrates various G Suite apps.

How do you get the G Suite updates? Google said the new Gmail experience will roll out to businesses today for companies in the G Suite Early Adopter Program via the admin console. Personal Gmail users can opt-in via settings and selecting "try the new Gmail."

Read also: Gmail is getting a redesign that includes a 'Confidential Mode' | Solve Gmail's other big hassle -- for free | Gmail: Make the most of it with these secret tricks | Five secret tricks only serious Gmail ninjas need to know

This overhaul is notable since G Suite is increasingly competing in a crowded collaboration, smart office and productivity space. While Microsoft Office, which is integrating Teams functions, is the obvious rival, upstarts such as Slack and Atlassian are also playing in the space. Google, however, has a strong foothold via Gmail as other rivals are trying to nuke email as a communications medium.

Add it up and G Suite is part of a big field trying to make productivity a bit easier. (See also: Survey confirms collaboration and the apps that come with it still suck | Slack engineers go head-to-head with Microsoft and Google)

Here's the rundown beyond the new look:

Gmail is taking aim at what Google calls Business Email Compromise threats. Last month Google added phishing defenses and now it is adding a confidential mode that allows emails to expire or be revoked. You can also add two-factor authentication.

Google also redesigned its security warnings inside of Gmail to make them more explicit as well as controls to remove the option to forward, copy, download or print messages.

Gmail gets more artificial intelligence via features like Nudging, Smart Reply and high-priority notifications. High-priority notifications also curbs interruptions and makes recommendations on what to unsubscribe to.

Tasks gets an overhaul and integration with calendar. Tasks will be available in a side panel in G Suite apps.

TechRepublic: 5 tips for making meetings more effective and efficient

Google has conducted some research to justify the G Suite ROI. Some fun facts include:

Snooze can save users up to 100 million opens a month.

Nudging prevents 8 percent of business users from dropping the ball on email a week.

High priority notifications cut notifications by 50 percent on average.

Business users will spend about 60,000 hours less in email each day do to hover actions.

Read also: Atlassian Stride, First Take: A relaxed approach to collaborative chat | Alexa for Business likely to win in smart office, leverage AWS, Echo, developers and consumers | HP outlines new business PCs, targets smart office, collaboration | Lenovo to make bet on smart office: Here's why it makes sense | Google adds AI, collaboration tools to G Suite via Hangouts Chat

How do I do this productivity thing?