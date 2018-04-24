​GoGet 'hacker' case stalled awaiting information from Amazon

Entrepreneur and self-proclaimed hacker Nikola Cubrilovic has appeared before Sydney Downing Centre Local Court after earlier this year being accused of accessing the systems of car-sharing service GoGet.

Chief Magistrate Judge G Henson heard on Tuesday that Cubrilovic intends to plead not guilty to all charges; however, no official plea has been made, as the prosecution is yet to serve the brief.

Sergeant Knight told the court that the prosecution is still awaiting information from global tech giant Amazon, as well as "interstate material", before serving the brief.

The prosecution has been given until June 20.

Cubrilovic was initially accused of accessing GoGet's fleet booking system and downloading customer identification information including name, address, email address, phone number, date of birth, driver licence details, employer, emergency contact name and phone number, and GoGet administrative account details.

GoGet's IT team had identified suspected unauthorised activity on its system on June 27, 2017, and immediately conducted a full internal investigation. At the same time, it reached out to police.

Waiting seven months to declare the breach at the "strong advice" of state police, GoGet went public about the incident in January, when Strike Force Artsy detectives, assisted by the Public Order and Riot Squad, simultaneously executed a search warrant at a home where they seized computers, laptops, and electronic storage devices.

Cubrilovic was arrested in January and charged on the spot by NSW Police on two counts of unauthorised access, modification, or impairment with intent to commit serious indictable offence, and 33 counts of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner for allegedly breaching GoGet's systems.

He was at the time granted bail after appearing before Wollongong Local Court, where it was alleged the information he obtained was used to access vehicles without consent on 33 occasions between May and July 2017.

Bail was granted on several conditions, including that he have no access to the internet, report daily to police, and surrender his passport.

Cubrilovic became prominent in the security community in 2011 after he exposed a Facebook privacy flaw which showed the social media giant was tracking web-browsing activity even after users logged out.

He also founded online storage startup Omnidrive in mid-2004.

