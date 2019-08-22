Google announces Android rebrand, reveals official Android Q name

Image: Google

We now know that Android Q will be called Android 10. That's right, Google has decided it will no longer use dessert names for future Android versions. In a blog post announcing the change, Google says the decision to switch to a numbering scheme was to make it clearer which version of Android is newer, especially for the global market.

So, Android 10 is this year, and we should expect Android 11 next year.

Image: Google

In addition to a new naming convention, Google also changed the Android logo and tweaked the Android font. There's also a new, more modern, color palette Google says it will use across Android going forward.

Android 10 is expected to launch in the next few weeks. The update includes various improvements for developers and users alike, which you can read about here.