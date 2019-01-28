Android Q: Rumors, features, and everything we know so far

As we near the typical preview release of the next major update to Android OS, information about the update is starting to come to light. Over the coming weeks, we expect more details of what will eventually become Android Q to leak, leading up to an eventual developer preview in March. Below is what we currently know.

Android Q: What's new?

XDA Developers has an early build



System-wide dark mode, new permission dialogues



Usually, leading up to a major Android OS update, we hear a few rumors or a screenshot of some code in an APK will leak, but we don't get to see the features in action until Google announces the developer beta.

With Android Q, however, XDA Developers got its hands on an early build of Android Q, which it flashed onto a Pixel 3 and promptly made a 12-minute video walking us through what Android Q looks like right now.

Now, keep in mind, this build is being shown off nearly two months before it would otherwise be seen by the general public, so anything can change.

Speaking of changes, there are some slight tweaks to the interface throughout the OS. For example, icons on the always-on display have moved, notifications can only be cleared with a swipe to the right, and settings icons are slightly tweaked.

The most notable changes found in Android Q in its current state includes a completely new approach to permission settings. This includes the ability to limit an app's access to a specific setting, such as location, while the app is in use.

There's also a true dark mode that works with Android Q, and it can be set to always on or based on the time of day. That's a break from the dark theme in Android P that is only present on select screens and within certain apps.

Outside of the video, XDA Developers has also revealed what appears to be the potential for users to roll back bad app updates, block clipboard access in the background, and improved background location access.

Android Q: Release date

Beta previews this spring



Official release late summer



If Google sticks to its previous release schedule, we should expect to see the first developer beta of Android Q in March 2019, followed by the first public beta of Android Q in early May 2019, timed with Google I/O.

As for the finalized release, Google usually releases major Android updates in the second half of the year. The last three releases have occurred in August, with previous updates mostly occurring in October.

Android Q: What will it be called?

The letter Q is up next



Google usually names Android OS updates around a dessert



Your guess is as good as ours right now. Google has always named Android OS updates after some sort of dessert or sweet, and with Android "Q" next up, any type of sweet that begins with "Q" is fair game.

