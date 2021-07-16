Google announces redesigned emoji for Android, Gmail, YouTube, Chrome OS

Google

Google is celebrating World Emoji Day (yes, it's a thing), which takes place on Saturday, July 17, by announcing 992 redesigned emojis. The new-look emojis are easier to see and understand exactly what it is and look a little more playful. Google also wanted to make the emojis used across all of its platforms, like Android and Chrome OS, more inclusive.

For example, Google points out that the pie emoji looked like a slice of American pumpkin pie. The new emoji is a fully baked pie, with its contents a mystery.

The new emoji will make their debut on Android devices whenever Google releases Android 12 later this year, but perhaps the best part of the announcement is that you won't have to wait for Android 12 to get them. Developers of messaging apps can add support for the Appcompat API, and you'll be able to see and use the new emoji, regardless of the version of Android your phone or tablet is running.

The emoji will be available in Gmail, ChromeOS and Google Chat later this month. YouTube and Android will both start using the new emoji later this year.

What do you think about the changes? Let us know in the comments.



