Google Assistant is about to get supercharged by generative AI, says new report
Voice assistants used to be the pinnacle of artificial intelligence capabilities, with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant's abilities marveling many. Today, however, these traditional voice assistants have remained somewhat obsolete.
Google plans on changing that.
An email attained by Axios reveals that Google has plans to invigorate its Google Assistant with generative AI. Some members of the team have even begun to work on the project.
"We've also seen the profound potential of generative AI to transform people's lives and see a huge opportunity to explore what a supercharged Assistant, powered by the latest LLM technology, would look like," said Google VP Peeyush Ranjan and Director of Product Duke Dukellis in the e-mail.
The Google Assistant would employ technology similar to ChatGPT, which optimizes its assisting abilities, its understanding of natural language prompts, and its range of capabilities.
The new project will cause a restructuring in the Assistant team, eliminating a "small number" of roles, according to the email. Other changes include a merging of Google's Services and Surfaces team and some leadership changes.
Amazon is also updating its voice assistant. In late April, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced plans to revamp its Alexa voice assistant with a more capable large language model.