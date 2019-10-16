Google Cloud brings Security Health Analytics into beta

Google Cloud on Wednesday announced it's bringing its Security Health Analytics feature into beta. The product, first unveiled at the Google Cloud Next conference earlier this year, integrates into Google's Cloud Security Command Center (Cloud SCC).

Security Health Analytics automatically scans GCP infrastructure to surface problems like configuration issues with public storage buckets, open firewall ports, stale encryption keys or deactivated security logging. The tool provides a dashboard that shows potential security issues. When you click on one of those issues, the tool offers a step-by-step remediation plan.

Google also announced that Security Health Analytics is now fully certified by the Center for Internet Security (CIS) to monitor Google Cloud Platform Foundation benchmarks. These offer recommendations for keeping GCP resources secure and compliant.

Issues like misconfiguration and key management are, in fact, among the enterprise's top cloud security concerns, according to a recent survey. The survey, from the Cloud Security Alliance, shows that the vast majority of companies use security services from their cloud providers, even as more focus falls on issues that enterprises themselves should take responsibility for.