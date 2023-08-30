Google Cloud helps bring generative AI to the marketing sector, too

Teera Konakan/Getty Images

A marketing professional's workflow includes producing text, images, designs, and ideas, which are all things generative artificial intelligence (AI) can assist with. Now, Typeface is partnering with Google Cloud and Growthloop to develop an all-encompassing marketing generative AI solution.

On Wednesday, at Google Cloud Next, Typeface unveiled its GenAI Marketing Solution, which does exactly what the title implies -- it helps marketers use AI across the entire campaign-creation process.

By using a combination of GrowthLoop's technology and Google Cloud's BigQuery and Generative AI foundation models, the solution can help marketers turn their audience customer data into targeted content.

"With generative AI, customers can create more impactful, tailored marketing campaigns, with tools that help improve efficiency throughout the campaign lifecycle," said Gerrit Kazmaier, VP & GM of data and analytics at Google Cloud.

Marketers can use BigQuery to build and access a Customer 360 view that brings together first-party data collected from ads, and sales, customers, and products information, according to the release.

They can then use the platform to create different types of content, including blog posts, landing pages, and even Google Workspace content, such as Google Docs and Slides.

Once the content is ready to be published, the GenAI Marketing Solution can help deploy it to target audiences with just a few clicks, boosting content-creation tenfold, according to the release. The platform can also be used to monitor the content's performance carefully.

"Collectively, we're addressing a fundamental challenge that enterprises have grappled with for years -- the ability to consistently tell their stories and engage with customers with compelling content quickly," said Abhay Paransis, founder and CEO at Typeface.

To access the new GenAI Marketing Solution, users can request a demo by visiting this site. Current users, and those seeking to migrate to BigQuery, will have access to the solution in a private preview.