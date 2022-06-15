/>
Google Nest and Pixel devices are on sale: Save 33% on a phone, router, doorbell, or earbuds

Order now and you'll get speedy internet, top-notch audio quality, streaming, and more.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

Google's products have become synonymous with smart technology in recent years. And with the status of being one of the best tech retailers in the game comes fairly high price tags on its products. If you know where – and when – to look, scoring a great deal on Google's signature products can happen, saving you some cash.

Right now, you can save up to 33% on Google's products, ranging from its signature Nest mesh system to $10 off its Pixel Buds A Series. If you've been eyeing the system for a while, it's a good time to buy and set up a great smart home.

Below, we've rounded up the best Google deals so you can save up to $50 now. Be sure to check out the list.

Google Nest Doorbell

Save $50
Google Nest Doorbell
Amazon
  • Current Price: $129
  • Original Price: $179

Ever wonder which porch pirate has been nabbing your packages? The Google Nest Cam will keep tabs on your front door, helping ensure your packages stay right there. You can talk to delivery drivers from wherever you are, thanks to the accompanying smart app. The camera stores event histories for three hours without a subscription and up to 60 days if you opt for the subscription.

This is the lowest price we've seen.

View now at AmazonView now at Google

Google Pixel Buds A Series

Save $10
Google Pixel Buds A Series
Amazon
  • Current Price: $89
  • Original Price: $99

Google's signature earbuds are currently $10 off. Full disclosure - they do not come with noise canceling, but they do come with up to five hours of playback, customizable ear tips, and 12mm dynamic speakers that will give your music and podcasts clear, high-quality audio. And they come in two colors.

We never see Google's only earbuds on sale, so even at $10 off, this is a great deal.

View now at Amazon

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Save $100
Google Pixel Pro 6

When Google launched its flagship phone last year, getting your hands on one for the first month or so was practically impossible, and the hype for the specs versus the price still continues. At 6.7-inches, the phone comes with a host of great features: a special 48MP telephoto lens for taking top-quality images, including a special night shot mode; the first Google Tensor processing chip; and IP68 water and dust resistance. Whether you want the 128GB, 256GB, or the 512GB model, the $100 savings goes across the board – and it includes unlocked phones for activating at your preferred carrier.

Get the 128GB model at Amazon for $795. Going through the Google store allows 24-month financing, interest-free, for only $5 more.

View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

Nest Wi-Fi router and pointer set

Save $100
google-nest-wifi.jpg
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $169
  • Original Price: $269

If you're looking for a new mesh system, the Google Nest Wifi is one of the best options on the market right now. This small set can handle up to 200 different devices, so whether you're streaming on your TV in the living room or surfing your phone in the kitchen, you can seamlessly connect. As a bonus, it comes with comprehensive parental controls for monitoring kids' activities.

The lowest price right now is $169 at the Google Store. You can get it at Amazon, but currently it's listed at $195, which is only $4 off sale price -- to be blunt, not a great deal -- so we recommend opting for the Google Store.

View now at TargetView now at Google StoreView now at Amazon

