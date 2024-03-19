Google just gave search results for health conditions an AI facelift. Here's what's new

Getty Images/pcess609

Google has unveiled new AI-enabled features that make your search for health conditions more productive.

On Tuesday, Google held its annual Google Health event, The Check Up, which focused on the impact of generative AI on the health industry. At the event, Google shared AI in health innovations, partnerships, and new consumer tools, including a more visual Search.

Since Google Search puts millions of sources of information at your fingertips, many people use the technology to learn more about their health. To help make the results more informative and helpful, Google has added images and diagrams from "high-quality sources on the web" to Search results.

As seen in the image below, when someone searches for a health condition on Google, the results will now include a diagram that helps visualize and understand the issue, plus an overview and treatment insights.



This feature in Search builds on the AI-powered image comparison feature, launched last year, which allows users to upload photos of their skin, such as a rash, and match them with photos on the web.

Google also plans to make more visual health condition results available on mobile. The update will be rolled out globally within the next few months.

The tech giant is also leveraging YouTube to help give more people easy access to health education. For example, Mass General Brigham, which uses YouTube's Aloud video translation process to dub first-aid videos from English into Spanish, will now use Aloud to dub videos on chronic conditions on their YouTube channel and reach a wider audience.

Additionally, a new animation-style course on the Stanford Center for Continuing Medical Education YouTube channel helps health professionals recognize and address implicit bias in clinical practice and will be available in Spanish for free.

Google also announced a major update to Fitbit that will allow Premium users to take advantage of a new Personal Health Large Language Model.