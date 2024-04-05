Google may finally launch its Find My Device network to locate offline devices

Lance Whitney/ZDNET

Android users may soon be able to locate offline phones, smartwatches, earbuds, and trackers via Google's new Find My Device network. On Thursday, Google sent an email to some Android users saying that they would receive a notification on their device when the feature is turned on in three days, as spotted by 9to5Google. This suggests Google could launch the network as soon as Sunday, April 7.

Although Google already offers a Find My Device setting on Android phones, the device you're looking for must be powered on and connected for the feature to work. The new Find My Device network is designed for tracking down missing phones and other devices even if they're off, by using Bluetooth. A Powered Off Finding feature would let each device store beacons in its Bluetooth controller's memory, letting the network see the devices whether or not they're turned on and connected.

The email cited by 9to5Google explains how the feature would work: "With the new Find My Device network, you'll be able to locate your devices even if they're offline. You can also find any compatible Fast Pair accessories when they're disconnected from your device. This includes compatible earbuds and headphones, and trackers that you can attach to your wallet, keys, or bike."

Google Play Services beta version 24.12.14 already introduced a new "Find your offline devices" option in the Settings menu, 9to5Google reported on Wednesday. This option takes you to another screen where you can choose how you want devices to be found: 1) Without the network, 2) With the network in "high-traffic areas," or 3) With the network all of the time.

Google announced the Find My Device network in September 2023, but delayed its rollout over fears that the technology could be misused by people armed with Bluetooth trackers, such as Apple's AirTags, to track and stalk other people. Apple's upcoming iOS 17.5 (now in beta testing) reportedly contains the necessary security protections to prevent this type of abuse, paving the way for Google to finally launch the network.

Google will likely turn on the Find My Device network by default for supported Android devices. A Google account setting will let you control whether all your devices receive notifications when an item is found. You'll be able to opt out of the network, limit it to only online devices, or turn off the Find My Device functionality altogether.

So, which Android phones will be able to use the new Find My network? We already know that Google's upcoming Pixel 9 and its existing Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro contain the necessary system code for the service, but once the network is finally up and running, we should find out if other phones can participate too. Google's email also mentioned earbuds, headphones, and other devices, so expect a variety of products to be supported.