Google pauses Pixel 6 software update to address dropped calls

Google on Thursday said that it's hitting the brakes on its December software update to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to address reports of dropped calls. Updates will resume in late January, the tech giant said, with a fix for the connectivity problem as well as all the fixes and improvements planned for the December update.

The December update began rolling out on December 6, but Google says some customers reported their calls were being dropped or disconnected. The December update was initially slated to include a range of fixes and improvements, including a fix for an issue causing the Google Assistant to unintentionally start a phone call in certain conditions.

Customers that already received the December software update and are still dealing with dropped calls will have to use the Android Flash Tool and perform a factory reset to revert to the previous software version.

Google launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro back in October, introducing the first smartphone using the Google-designed Tensor chip. With its own hardware and software powering the device, the latest Pixels were designed to serve as Google's answer to the iPhone. Reviews, however, have been mixed.