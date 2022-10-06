Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: Which is the best flagship for you?

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Google's new Pixel 7 Pro continues the line's tradition of upping its photo and video game with enhanced hardware and new software processing features, while its second-gen Tensor G2 chip makes it the most powerful Pixel yet.
Some power users will take advantage of every bit of that new power and all of the new features. But, with the Pixel 6 Pro already being such an excellent phone, its discounted pricing might make it a much better fit for the more average user.
Let's take a look at the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro's specs, and which buyer would be the best fit for each device.
Pixel 7 Pro
Pixel 6 Pro
Display
6.7-inch 1440 x 3120 LTPO OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
6.71-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED with120Hz refresh rate
Weight
212g
210g
Processor
Google Tensor G2
Google Tensor
|RAM/Storage
|12GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
|12GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
|Battery
|5,000mAh with 30W charging
|5,003mAh with 30W charging
|Camera
|50MP f/1.85 wide, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 48MP f/3.5 telephoto, 10.8MP f/2.2 front
|50MP f/1.9 wide, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 48MP f/3.5 telephoto (4x), 11.1MP f/2.2 front
|Connectivity
|5G (mmWave and sub-6 GHz)
|5G (mmWave and sub-6 GHz)
Colors
Obsidian, Snow, Hazel
Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black
IP rating
IP68 water and dust resistant
IP68 water and dust resistant
|Price
|Starting at $899
|Starting at $625.01
Google has upped its battery game, not on the hardware front, but from an efficiency standpoint. It claims the device is able to last 24 hours or more thanks to its new Adaptive Battery feature. This tech works in the background optimizing your power by doing things like learning your favorite apps, and automatically preventing apps you don't frequently use from wasting battery life. If a full day isn't enough, the Pixel 7 Pro also now supports Extreme Battery Saver, which can push the lifespan of the smartphone to 72 hours by limiting connectivity and some other features when the need arises. It's not something you'll want to use all the time, but it could be a literal lifesaver in a pinch.
Google's Pixel smartphone line has been at the forefront of smartphone photo and video technology for pretty much its entire existence, and this generation is no exception. Features like enhanced low-light photography, 4K60 video support even for the front-facing selfie camera, and the ability to "unblur" both pictures taken by the Pixel 7 Pro itself and elsewhere all promise to make it one of the best photo and video smartphones ever. Features like Guided Frame even let those with vision impairments take great photos via audio and haptic feedback.
Not only does the Pixel 7 Pro support a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, but it also includes updated Smooth Display technology that adapts the refresh rate dynamically. This means that you'll still get buttery smooth, fast motion refresh rates when you need it, while dropping to much lower refresh rates to save battery life when the on-screen graphics are still or barely moving.
Buying last year's flagship can be a bit of a tricky situation. Sometimes, you get a fantastic phone that can very nearly compete with the following year's edition for between 30% and 50% off. Other times, you may be missing out on features that render the discount you received irrelevant. Thankfully, the Pixel 6 Pro definitely falls into the former camp in our opinion. Aside from the photo and video upgrades and the CPU bump, the Pixel 7 Pro doesn't offer anything truly revolutionary. This means its slightly older sibling, and its discounted price, are probably still the smart option for most average Android users.
Expanding on the first reason above, this one goes out to all those folks (like me) that mostly just take pictures of their dogs, cats, and family members when something cute or memorable is happening. Let's be realistic, smartphone cameras have been far more than up to this task for many years now. The Pixel 6 Pro especially offers earlier, still great iterations of both Real Tone and Night Sight that earned widespread praise when they launched, for good reason. Without any real plans to use the camera enhancements in the Pixel 7 Pro, that discounted Pixel 6 Pro pricing looks a lot more attractive.
One of the best things about Google's Pixel line has always been that it is among the first to be updated with new Android features thanks to Google's first-party ownership. While all of the flashy new toys those features often include may be fun to play with, the security features those updates also ship with are what keeps you and your family safe. Thankfully, Google has committed to five years of security updates for all of its Pixel devices. This means you still have about four years of guaranteed security updates left on the Pixel 6 Pro, far more than most similarly-priced, newer devices that originally launched as mid-ranged smartphones are likely to offer you. If you're the kind of person that doesn't upgrade your smartphone often, this is well worth noting.
Review: One year later, the Pixel 6 Pro is still Google's best smartphone
