5 products we expect to see at Google I/O (and 3 surprise picks to keep in mind)

The clock is ticking for what is arguably Google's most significant launch event of 2023, Google I/O on May 10.
As has often been the case with the company's spring keynote, Google is expected to unveil a fair share of software features across its Android, Chrome, and search platforms, and all the hardware products to take advantage of such.
But this year, more than any other, sees the search engine giant caught between a rock and a hard place; the rock being Microsoft's AI dominance with OpenAI and Bing's resurgence, and the hard place being manufacturers like Samsung who have already debuted their flagship smartphones for the year.
For consumers, developers, and everyone in between, Google in 2023 must deliver products that bring unique, smarter, and better value propositions than its competitors, and the upcoming I/O event is its first big opportunity to do just that.
See below for a breakdown of every product that's expected from Google this year, including ones that the ZDNET team is looking most forward to ahead of next week's big event, and others that will be kept on the back burner for now but should not be forgotten.
While most Android tablet manufacturers continue to fight over specs and numbers, Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet puts practicality at the forefront -- or so we're told.
The company unveiled its next-gen tablet during its October hardware event last year, touting a Tensor G2 processor, a new nano-ceramic coating that's reminiscent of porcelain, and a wireless charging dock that turns the tablet into a smart home speaker when not in hand.
With the Pixel Tablet, Google is thinking beyond the standard use cases of a handheld slab. And given its software prowess, a seamless entertainment and productivity experience that bests every other Android competitor is within reach, including the just-released OnePlus Tab. We'll learn more about the tablet at Google I/O.
The Pixel Fold may be the most highly anticipated product from Google this year. The company's first foldable device is expected to launch, or be announced at least, during I/O and comes at a time when the likes of Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, and other overseas manufacturers are near refinement in terms of shape-shifting hardware.
Besides needing to nail down the dual-screen form factor, all eyes are on Google to deliver an Android experience that can adapt and keep up with the newer range of use cases, which the company has already made inroads into with Android 12L. If the Pixel Fold achieves this seamless switching between inner and outer displays, that transition alone will give it a leg up against most of the competition.
Perhaps the biggest catch with the Pixel Fold will be its price, as has been the case with every other foldable to date. A report from CNBC hints at a $1,700 price tag, matching Samsung's flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4. To compensate, the Pixel Fold will boast 'the most durable hinge on a foldable', a water-resistant build, and a 5.8-inch exterior display and a 7.6-inch interior display, according to leaked internal documents. Stay tuned to Google I/O for more.
The Pixel A-series continues to play a prominent role in Google's mobile lineup, delivering most, if not all, the latest Android software features in a hardware package that compromises just enough to flaunt a competitive price tag.
According to the latest rumor mill, including a note from developer Kuba Wojciechowski, this year's Pixel 7a will feature an improved 90Hz display and wireless charging, two aspects that trickle down from Google's more expensive Pixel phones. The 7a will also be powered by the company's own Tensor G2 chipset.
As for the price, a recent report from 9to5Google suggests that the upcoming model will launch during Google I/O for $499, a $50 bump from its predecessor. The upcharge comes at a time when consumer spending has stagnated, though Google is justifying the decision by offering an improved feature set while still selling last year's Pixel 6a at a lower price -- $299 if the latest promotions are any indicator.
Let's remember that Google I/O is the company's annual developer conference, bringing together professionals from across the globe to learn more about Google's latest software innovations. As a result, we fully expect Google to flaunt its more innovative developments, especially on a topic as hot as AI.
On the event website, Google teases that for the "What's new in generative AI?" session, the company will be sharing "a new suite of tools that make it easy for developers to build on top of our (Google's) best models".
Some expected announcements might include much-needed upgrades to Bard, an upgrade to the PaLM model, and the unveiling of Magi, Google's modernized AI search engine.
Consumers will be more drawn to the hardware announcements at Google's I/O conference, but the company's software advancements will likely have a longer runtime. While the developer preview for Android 14 has already kicked off, the official rollout is slated for later in the year around October. During the time in between, Google will test and showcase a slew of features that may or may not make it to the final version.
Based on the developer preview and trends from Android 13, the new version of Android will focus on privacy, security, performance, and of course, personalizing the material design.
Earlier this year, Google expanded its data-transferring service, Fast Pair, so that Android smartphones could quickly and easily move files from one device to another on the initial boot-up screen. In that process, app developer expert Mishaal Rahman discovered a line of code that suggested the company was working on a 'Locator tag'.
This rumored Bluetooth tracker will be Google's answer to the Apple AirTag and Tile Mate, both of which have proven to be reliable location tags that add to users' mobile experiences. In this case, the Google tracker will dial into the vast Android user network to assist with nearby distance tracking.
Much of the new Pixel phone's specifications are still up in the air, although Google may possibly tease the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro during its upcoming I/O conference like how it did with the 7 series last May.
Google typically releases its flagship, slab-style smartphones during the fall season, and that cadence looks to remain in 2023. This year, the company is expected to launch the Pixel 8 series around September and October, succeeding last year's 7 series.
Still, Google will likely focus on camera upgrades, an improved Tensor processor (possibly named 'Tensor G3'), and new computational features that build on the successes of previous years' Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser. The new phones should also operate on the latest Android 14 version.
Last year's Google Pixel Watch was the company's first attempt at creating a mainstream smartwatch from scratch, hardware included. Naturally, it had its first-gen woes, such as middling battery life, buggy software, and a lack of polish compared to Apple and Samsung's best.
Given the original Pixel Watch was the first of its kind, only time will tell what the release schedule will be for the Google smartwatch. If things stay the same, then a fall release is imminent. Otherwise, expect an even more mature product at a later time.