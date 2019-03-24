Google Stadia, Apple's new iPads and AirPods, Nokia 9, and Huawei P30 (MobileTechRoundup show #464)

Apple surprised us with three days in a row of new hardware releases the week before its services announcement. On MobileTechRoundup show #464 we talked about these new products and much more coming up this week.
- New iPad mini and iPad Air: Who's buying and why?
- Wireless charging for AirPods? Expensive!
- 5GE isn't 5G
- Huawei P30 coming this week, leaked early
- About that Nokia 9: Mr. Mobile says it feels like a beta
- Google Stadia game streaming: Check this video overview
- Apple may get into game services as well
- Chrome OS 73 due out soon – more multitasking animation fixes
- Google Pixelbooks are $200 off through 3/28
- Chrome OS getting Android VPN support for Linux apps
Running time: 84 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 98MB)
Join Discussion