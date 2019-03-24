Google Stadia, Apple's new iPads and AirPods, Nokia 9, and Huawei P30 (MobileTechRoundup show #464)

Apple surprised us with three days in a row of new hardware releases the week before its services announcement. On MobileTechRoundup show #464 we talked about these new products and much more coming up this week.

Image: ZDNet

New iPad mini and iPad Air: Who's buying and why?

Wireless charging for AirPods? Expensive!

5GE isn't 5G

Huawei P30 coming this week, leaked early

About that Nokia 9: Mr. Mobile says it feels like a beta

Google Stadia game streaming: Check this video overview

Apple may get into game services as well

Chrome OS 73 due out soon – more multitasking animation fixes

Google Pixelbooks are $200 off through 3/28

Chrome OS getting Android VPN support for Linux apps

