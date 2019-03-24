Google Stadia, Apple's new iPads and AirPods, Nokia 9, and Huawei P30 (MobileTechRoundup show #464)

As Apple prepares for its services even tomorrow, a few new products were rolled out last week. Google provided details of its impressive gaming platform while others were not that impressed with the Nokia 9.

Apple surprised us with three days in a row of new hardware releases the week before its services announcement. On MobileTechRoundup show #464 we talked about these new products and much more coming up this week.

Running time: 84 minutes

