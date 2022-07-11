Grab a Google Pixel 6 for only $499

As a fan of the Google phone family, it's always exciting to see one drop in price (they usually don't). With $100 savings on the Google Pixel 6 ahead of Amazon's annual Prime Day, you can add it to your Google ecosystem for $100 off its original $599 price tag. Right now, it's only $499.
The Google Pixel 6 works as a great mid-range phone for those that wanting to combine daily function with speedy processing -- and a solid camera. The rear camera is a 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera and a 12 MP ultrawide camera, which gives beautiful imagery. You can also remove people in the background of photos with the Magic Eraser feature.
Aside from the cameras, the 6.4-inch screen uses a Full HD OLED display with 411 ppi for ultimate internet surfing, scrolling, and streaming. You'll also get five years of Google's security updates and -- coupled with Android 12 and Google's Tensor chip with Titan M2 security coprocessor -- a speedy security processor.
If you're interested in upgrading your phone, be sure to head over to the Google Store today. This deal includes the unlocked phone only, so you can activate it at any carrier. As a heads up, Google phones in the past have sold out with unusual speed, and we expect this one to sell out, too.