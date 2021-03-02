Grab partners with Indonesian government to open COVID drive-through vaccination centre

Image: Grab

Grab has partnered with the Indonesian government and medical app Good Doctor to open a drive-through vaccination centre in Bali as part of efforts to inoculate citizens with COVID-19 vaccines.

The centre, based at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Centre, opened on Saturday and is set to provide two batches of vaccinations, which will run from February 27 to March 5 and March 13 to March 19.

The vaccinations are provided by the Ministry of Health and are injected by doctors and nurses from local health services, Grab said.

The initial Bali vaccine centre is expected to provide 5,000 vaccinations per week and is aimed at inoculating tourism, public transportation, and ride-sharing workers in the city, who have been classified by the government as essential workers.

Only those who have received an invitation from the government are allowed to receive the vaccination, according to Grab. Tourism and public transportation workers will receive an invitation via text message while ride-sharing driver partners will be informed via a message on the Grab driver-partner app.

Indonesia has made it mandatory for those who receive the invitation to take the vaccination.

In addition to running the vaccination centre, Grab and Good Doctor are providing their digital infrastructure to allow citizens to pre-register for the vaccine when they are in the drive-through line at the centre, Grab added.

Grab is also working with the government to use its platform to disseminate educational content to Grab users to combat misinformation around COVID-19. The public education campaign will run through an in-app feature supported by professional doctors from Good Doctor, Grab said.

Depending on the results of the Bali vaccination centre, Grab said it may open additional vaccination centres across other cities in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

At the time of writing, Indonesia has 1.33 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 36,100 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

