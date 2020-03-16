HHS targeted by hackers as it responds to novel coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

latest developments Coronavirus: Business and technology in a pandemic From cancelled conferences to disrupted supply chains, not a corner of the global economy is immune to the spread of COVID-19. Read More

The US Health and Human Services Department was reportedly hit by a cyberattack Sunday night as security incidents related to the novel coronavirus pandemic ramp.

Bloomberg reported that the attack was designed to slow agency systems down but didn't succeed in a meaningful way. Bloomberg cited anonymous sources as did ABC News.

According to a tweet, a text message from the National Security Council was related to the attack. The text read:

Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown. @CDCgov has and will continue to post the latest guidance on #COVID19. #coronavirus

These attacks are likely to pick up amid the COVID-19 response. Attacks include phishing attacks, credential theft, bitcoin and financial fraud, ransomware campaigns and more. Cybersecurity: Do these ten things to keep your networks secure from hackers

