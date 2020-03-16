HHS targeted by hackers as it responds to novel coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

The US Health and Human Services Department was reportedly hit by a cyberattack Sunday night as security incidents related to the novel coronavirus pandemic ramp.
Bloomberg reported that the attack was designed to slow agency systems down but didn't succeed in a meaningful way. Bloomberg cited anonymous sources as did ABC News.
According to a tweet, a text message from the National Security Council was related to the attack. The text read:
Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown. @CDCgov has and will continue to post the latest guidance on #COVID19. #coronavirus
These attacks are likely to pick up amid the COVID-19 response. Attacks include phishing attacks, credential theft, bitcoin and financial fraud, ransomware campaigns and more. Cybersecurity: Do these ten things to keep your networks secure from hackers
Recent headlines include.
- Coronavirus-themed phishing attacks and hacking campaigns are on the rise.
- State-sponsored hackers are now using coronavirus lures to infect their targets.
- Czech hospital hit by cyberattack while in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak.
- Coronavirus-related cyberattacks have been identified by cybersecurity researchers at companies around the world.
- Spying concerns raised over Iran's official COVID-19 detection app.
