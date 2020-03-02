Free PDF download: Cybersecurity: Let's get tactical

Cyberattacks compromise data, damage reputations, put customers and users at risk -- and show no signs of slowing down. This special report from ZDNet and TechRepublic offers advice on cybersecurity strategies, prevention tips, and how to implement new tactics like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for protection.

AI/ML in cybersecurity plays a big focus in the ebook. In his feature "AI is changing everything about cybersecurity, for better and for worse. Here's what you need to know," ZDNet's Danny Palmer investigates how AI and ML tools could help fight cybercrime. But, he cautions, these technologies aren't a silver bullet, and could also be exploited by malicious hackers.

TechRepublic contributor, Jonathan Greig, examines cybersecurity firms across the globe which use artificial intelligence and machine learning in his article, "Eight leading AI/ML cybersecurity companies in 2020."

TechRepublic contributor Allen Bernard writes "As good as artificial intelligence is at spotting hidden patterns and advanced cybersecurity threats, it isn't ready to take humans out of the loop." Find out why in his feature, "Exploring the cutting edge of AI in cybersecurity."

When asked the question, "Are AI and ML a critical part of your cybersecurity plan this year," the 12-member CIO jury was definitely on the side of opting for innovation. Read more in Teena Maddox's article, "CIO Jury: Artificial intelligence and machine learning an essential part of cybersecurity."

Security is always a concern for the enterprise, and learning new tactics to make it more effective is key. In the article "How cybercriminals target company emails and how to prevent it," TechRepublic's Veronica Combs interviewed security experts who provide applicable advice to IT pros on how to spot new attacks, improve their technical defenses, and train end users and tech team members.

TechRepublic's Macy Bayern researches how educating staff on security practices is critical to keeping an organization safe in her article, "Secrets from cybersecurity pros: How to create a successful employee training." Meanwhile, TechRepublic contributor Lance Whitney explains how to protect businesses from ransomware, phishing attacks, and more in his article, "Most common cyberattacks we'll see in 2020, and how to defend against them."

Anyone can be a victim of cybersecurity hacking. Learn how to keep the C-suite at your company alert and aware of the dangers in "Smartphone hacks: How companies can protect executives" by TechRepublic's Teena Maddox.

Also in this ebook, ZDNet contributor Stilgherrian reports on how parliaments and politicians are high-value cyber espionage targets in his feature "Aussie Parliament's sad cyber espionage saga is a salient lesson for others."

