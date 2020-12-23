Home schooling and remote working boost PC market in Brazil

The Brazilian PC market saw a 9.9% sales boost in the third quarter of 2020, according to new figures from analyst firm IDC.

Some 1.611.907 units were sold during the period between July and September, with notebooks accounting for over 80% of that total. According to IDC, there was a 25.7% boost in notebook sales in Q3 2020 in relation to the same period last year.

The Q3 figures are a bounceback for the Brazilian PC market, which saw an overall decline of 12,6% in the second quarter of 2020, according to a separate report by IDC Brazil, released in August.

The increased demand for home office and home schooling, which continued due to the Covid-19 pandemic combined with the need for mobility, are the main drivers behind the upward trend seen in the PC market during Q3 2020, according to the analyst firm.

On the other hand, desktop sales saw a 28.3% decrease between July and September. Some 307,187 units were sold over that period, 2.4% less than in the second quarter of 2020.

Notebooks in Brazil cost 4.363 reais ($839) on average during the third quarter, while desktops 3.555 reais ($683) on average, the report said.

Of the total 1,611,907 PC sold in Brazil during Q3 2020, 1,160,724 were sold to end consumers, while 451,183 were purchased by companies.

The prediction for the final quarter of 2020 is that PC sales in the consumer segment will continue to grow, reaching 22%. On the other hand, corporate sales will see marginal growth, of about 0.1%. According to Rodrigo Okayama Pereira, market analyst at IDC Brazil, enterprise sales will see a slight recovery towards the end of 2020.

"Companies will be closing their balance sheets and are likely to use up the rest of their budgets to make new investments for next year," the analyst said.

Overall, IDC Brazil forecasts an 8.4% rise in the PC market in the fourth quarter of 2020. In its previous quarterly report on the PC market, IDC predicted the enterprise PC sales would collapse by 9,9%.