Hostinger deal: Get a website and SSL security for only $2.99 per month

Save up to 75% on this great deal from Hostinger.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

If you're looking to build your own website, we have seen a few deals crop up this last week. First was the Duda deal for $33/month for up to four websites. But if you need just one, we'd like to recommend another great deal: Hostinger. Right now, for only $2.99/month, you can get a Premium Shared Hosting plan. This amount is down from $12/month.

Hostinger website hosting - premium shared hosting plan

 $2.99 at Hostinger

In addition to unlimited bandwidth and databases for your website, you will have access to a free domain, 100GB of SSD storage plus an email account. So if you're planning on building your own personal brand, you can opt to have this email account be your go-to. 

ZDNet Recommends

You'll also get free SSL -- a $12 value -- and Cloudfare-protected nameservers for peace of mind. As a free bonus, the website will back up weekly, so if there are any major errors or glitches as a result of, say, a massive internet outage, you'll be able to recover your website data with ease. 

And, if there are any issues with your website, you'll have access to 24/7/365 technical support to get it back up and running in no time as well as a 99.9% uptime guarantee.

This deal is a great deal for those that want to build a personal website for portfolio reasons, and we recommend that if you're going to purchase one, you do it sooner rather than later. Right now, the clock is ticking down on their website to get this amazing deal.

