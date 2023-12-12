How Google Workspace just made it easier for others to pronounce your name

Jacobs Stock Photography/Getty Images

Your name is an essential part of your identity -- it's how you choose to present yourself to the world. As a result, having your name mispronounced can be disheartening. To reduce instances of mispronunciation, Google has implemented a new feature across its Google Workspace products.

On Monday, Google added a feature to its Google Workspace applications -- including Google Docs and Gmail -- that enables users to record and share how their name is pronounced on their profile card.

Also: Google unveils a search trend time capsule tool to make you feel old

The recorded pronunciation can then be played by any colleague simply by visiting your profile card and clicking on the little play button by the person's name, as seen in the photo below.

Google

The feature will be turned on by default, but admins are given the option to turn it off at the domain or group level. The feature began rolling out on December 11.

Also: How Google Drive's new 'Home' page makes it easier to find what you're looking for

The feature will be available to users with certain Google Workspace accounts: Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Essentials Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Frontline Starter, Frontline Standard, as well as Google for Nonprofits customers, according to Google.

Other workplace applications such as Slack and LinkedIn already offer a name pronunciation feature; Slack added the feature in June 2022.