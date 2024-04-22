New Google Drive for Android update makes it easier to find what you're looking for

Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Last month, Google added new ways to filter in Google Drive for iOS. After a recent Google Drive for Android update, those same filters have finally made their way to Google's own mobile OS, according to Android Police. This update makes it much easier to find the file you're looking for within Google Drive, thanks to new Type, People, and Modified filters.

Each of these new filters includes a drop-down with more options. For example, the Type drop-down lets you select from any type of file that you might find on Google Drive (such as documents, spreadsheets, presentations, forms, photos, PDFs, videos shortcuts, folders, and more). The People drop-down lets you search by contact name (which could include owners of the file or people who are associated with the file, such as editors and viewers). The Modified drop-down lets you select from today, the past 7 days, the past 30 days, this year, last year, or custom.

Also: 5 Google Drive tips to help you prevent disasters

These filters are similar to those found in the web version of Google Drive, although they're not quite as extensive. You still won't find advanced search features like "has the words," "location," "shared to," and "follow-ups."

One nice thing about the new filters is that they update your file view in real time as you select them. In other words, if you select Documents from the Type drop-down, you'll immediately see the results appear on the screen (there's no need to apply the filters).

Although these filters aren't new to Google Drive, they should go a long way in helping Android users find the files they're looking for more quickly.

You'll find these new filters in Google Drive version 2.24.147.0 and newer. If you don't see the filters (after tapping the Search bar in Google Drive), go to the Google Play Store and check to see if there's an update available for your installed version of Google Drive.