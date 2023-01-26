d3sign/Getty Images

You're probably using Windows 11 with either a local account or a Microsoft account.

Either way, maybe you want to change the username associated with your account.

No problem.

The process is easier and quicker with a local account but doable with a Microsoft account.

Let's see how this plays out.

How to change your username in Windows 11

1. Open Control Panel Assuming you're using a local account in Windows 11, open Control Panel in icon view and select the applet for User Accounts to change your local account username.

Go to User Accounts in Control Panel. Screenshot by Lance Whitney

2. Click Change your account name At the next screen, make sure your account pops up and then click the link for Change your account name.

Click the link for Change your account name. Screenshot by Lance Whitney

3. Type in your new name Type the new name you wish to give your account and then click the Change Name button.

Click the Change Name button. Screenshot by Lance Whitney

4. Check for your new name in the sign-in screen The next time you see the Windows 11 sign-in screen, your new account name will appear.

Your new account name appears at the sign-in screen. Screenshot by Lance Whitney

Change your Microsoft account name

With a Microsoft account, you can change your first or last name. You don't do this directly in Windows 11, but you can follow the breadcrumbs to get to your Microsoft account website to make these changes.

In Windows 11, go to Settings > Accounts > Your Info. Under Related settings, click the option for Manage my accounts.

Click the option for Manage my accounts. Screenshot by Lance Whitney

Alternatively, go directly to your Microsoft account page. Sign in with your account if prompted. At the site, click the tab for Your info. Next to your full name, click the link for Edit name.

Click the link for Edit name. Screenshot by Lance Whitney

Type the name you want to use for your account. Enter the displayed Captcha characters and then click Save. Your new name then appears on the page.

Type the name you want to use for your account. Screenshot by Lance Whitney

Reboot your computer and you should see your new name at the sign-in screen.

Your new name appears at the sign-in screen. Screenshot by Lance Whitney

Change your Microsoft account email address

If you change your Microsoft account name, you may also need to change your Microsoft account email address. With this process, you add a new address to use as your alias. Return to your Microsoft account page and click the tab for Your info.

In the Account info section, click the link for Sign-in preferences.

Click the link for Sign-in preferences. Screenshot by Lance Whitney

At the next screen, click the link for Add email. Assuming you don't have an existing email address that you want to use for this account, select the option for Create a new email address and add it as an alias and then type the name you wish to use. By default, the new address will use the domain name of Outlook. Click the button for Add alias.

Type the name you wish to use. Screenshot by Lance Whitney

If the address is already taken, you'll receive a notice telling you so. Choose a different name and then try again. Once you submit an address that's not taken, the next screen shows your existing address and the new alias one. To switch to the new one, click the link next to it for Make primary. Confirm that you wish to make it the primary address.

Make the new email address the primary alias. Screenshot by Lance Whitney

Finally, you can then remove the old address if you no longer want to use it as an alias.

Click the Remove link next to the old address and then confirm that you wish to remove it from your account.

Remove the old address. Screenshot by Lance Whitney