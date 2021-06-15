Best Windows 10 laptop 2021: Top notebooks compared

If you're looking for a new laptop, Windows is likely to be the first choice of operating system for most people simply because of its dominant market share. Windows accounted for 73.5% of the desktop (and laptop) market in May 2021, according to StatCounter, with MacOS a distant second on 15.9%, and Linux (2.4%) and Chrome OS (2.3%) in the single-figure territory. Windows 10 was the leading Windows version in May at 78.9%, followed by Windows 7 (15.5%), 8.1 (3.4%) and 8 (1.3%).

Windows dominates the PC operating system market thanks to its long-time availability on a wide range of OEM (and more recently, Microsoft) hardware, which has resulted in a huge variety of software written for the platform. That's not to say it's necessarily the 'best' operating system, but you're probably going to need a good reason to overlook it in favour of MacOS, Chrome OS or Linux.

You might, for example, choose MacOS to run creative software on premium hardware or because your company already embraces Apple's ecosystem. Linux might get the nod for its free, open-source and increasingly usable nature or because it's less of a target for cybercriminals than Windows. And Chrome OS-based Chromebooks offer an affordable and increasingly popular platform for web-based productivity apps and virtual desktops.

The current Windows 10 version is 21H1, which is now rolling out to PCs across the installed base. In addition, Microsoft has an event on 24 June to unveil a 'new Windows' variant (possibly called Windows 11), which is expected to be a special consumer-oriented release that may contain elements of the canned-before-release Windows 10X. The next regular Windows 10 release, later this year, will be 21H2, which may be split into consumer and business versions to reflect the changes announced on 24 June.

So, given that you're in the market for a Windows 10 laptop, which one should you buy? As ever, that depends on what you want to do with it and how much budget is at your disposal.

Here are ZDNet's current picks for a variety of use cases.

Dell XPS 13 Best for knowledge workers OS Windows 10 (Home, Pro) | CPU Intel Core i3-1115G4, Core i5-1135G7, Core i7-1165G7, Core i7-1185G7 | GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Core i3), Intel Iris Xe Graphics | RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB | Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB | Screen 13.4in. InfinityEdge, 1920 x 1200 (169ppi, non-touch/touch), 3840 x 2400 (338ppi, touch), 500 nits | Wireless Bluetooth 5.1, 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) | Ports and slots 2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, MicroSD | Camera HD (720p) RGB and IR | Audio 2 mics, stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone/mic jack | Battery 52Wh (14h 11m FHD+, 8h 12m 4K+/UHD+) | Dimensions 295.7 x 198.7 x 14.8mm | Weight 1.2kg (non-touch), 1.27kg (touch) | Price From $1000 (Core i3), $1030 (Core i5), $1250 (Core i7) Knowledge workers spend a lot of time staring at the screen and pounding the keyboard, mostly running a mix of productivity and collaboration apps. As well as a decent screen and keyboard, knowledge workers need solid all-round performance, a spare connection for an external monitor, if required, and a good webcam/mic/speaker combo for handling video calls (this will be particularly important if the user is also working remotely). Many devices could perform these duties, but the Dell XPS 13 currently leads the field, in our opinion. Powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i3, 15 or i7 processors with integrated Intel (UHD or Iris Xe) Graphics, the 13.4-inch XPS 13 is compact and lightweight yet durable. The minimal-bezel InfinityEdge display is available in FHD+ (non-touch/touch) or 4K+/UHD+ (touch) resolutions with a 16:10 aspect ratio, while the keyboard is quite responsive and comfortable to type on at speed. All-day battery life should be achievable from the 52Wh battery, depending on the workload mix and screen resolution/brightness setting. It's not cheap, especially if you add copious options (such as a Thunderbolt Dock), but it will serve you very well. Dell recently launched a variant of the XPS 13 with an OLED touch display featuring '3.5K' resolution (3456 x 2160 pixels, 304ppi), 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, DisplayHDR 500 and Dolby Vision certification, and 400 nits maximum brightness. However, this option costs $400 extra compared to the entry-level 500-nit FHD non-touch display. Read the review: Dell XPS 13 9310 review. If a 13.4-inch primary screen is too small, we've also listed a couple of larger-screen contenders for knowledge/remote workers: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (14-inch)

HP Elite Dragonfly G2 Best for mobile professionals OS Windows 10 (Home, Pro) | CPU Intel Core i3-1115G4, Core i5-1135G7, Core i5-1145G7 vPro (G2 only); Core i7-1165G7, Core i7-1185G7 vPro (G2 and Max) | GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Core i3), Iris Xe Graphics | RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB | Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB | Screen 13.3in. IPS, 1920 x 1080 touch screen, 400 nits; 1920 x 1080 touch screen + HP Sure View, 1000 nits (only option on Max); 3840 x 2160 touch screen, 550 nits | Wireless Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ax (WiFi 6), 4G LTE (option), 5G (option) | Ports and slots 2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2, HDMI 2.0, Nano SIM (for optional WWAN) | Cameras HD (720p) + IR (G2), 5MP + IR (Max) | Audio 3 mics (G2), 4 mics (Max), 4 stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone/mic jack | Battery 38Wh, 56Wh | Dimensions 304 x 198 x 16mm | Weight 0.98kg (G2), 1.13 (Max) | Price G2 from $1,685 (i3-1115G4), $1,783 (i5-1135G7), $1,920 (i5-1145G7), $2,010 (i7-1165G7), $2,200 (i7-1185G7); Max from $2,409 (i7-1165G7), $2,622 (i7-1185G7) Mobile professionals ask a lot of laptop designers: a usable and performant combination of lightweight, flexible configuration, sturdy build, connectivity, security, battery life and design credibility. Of course, it's a tall order to shoehorn all of that into one product, but HP gives it an exemplary go with the 13.3-inch Elite Dragonfly. We were extremely impressed with the first-generation Elite Dragonfly, and at CES 2021, HP announced the Elite Dragonfly G2 and Elite Dragonfly Max, based on Intel's latest 11th-generation processors, which are both now available. The Elite Dragonfly G2 ticks most of the boxes for mobile pros who don't mind paying for a premium device: prices for the (just) sub-1kg G2 start at $1,685 for an entry-level Core i3 model but can rise to around $4,000 if you max out on the options. It has an elegant sub-1kg chassis with MIL-STD 801G robustness and a 360-degree FHD (non-touch/touch) or UHD (touch) screen. The spill-resistant, backlit keyboard has a good, firm action and is not too loud, while the glass multi-touch touchpad works smoothly, as do the integrated mouse buttons. Options include mobile broadband (4G LTE or 5G), a Wacom AES 2.0 Pen and integrated Tile tracking, and there's an electronic privacy slider for the HD (720p) IR webcam. Video calls are well served by the combination of the webcam, 3-mic array and 4-speaker system, and both standard (38Wh) and long-life (56Wh) batteries are available -- the latter to serve the power-hungry 4K (UHD) screen. Read the review: HP Elite Dragonfly review The Elite Dragonfly Max is only available with Core i7 processors and lacks the 4K screen option. It also has four rather than three mics (2 world-facing, 2 user-facing) and a 5MP IR camera with a manual rather than electronic privacy shutter. The G2 and Max have two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 port and an HDMI port. Even though mobile professionals have been considerably less mobile during the coronavirus pandemic, ultraportables and convertibles remain a growth area in the PC market. There are many devices out there. If the Elite Dragonfly doesn't do it for you, here are two more highly regarded contenders: Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (13.4-inch)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 Best for power users and creators OS Windows 10 Home or Pro | CPU Intel Core i5-10400H, Core i7-10750H, Core i7-10850H, Core i9-10885H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q (4GB) | RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB | Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB (2 SSDs supported) | Screen FHD (IPS, 300 nits, 500 nits), 4K/UHD (IPS, HDR400, 600 nits) 4K/UHD (OLED, HDR500, 400 nits, touch) | Wireless Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), mobile broadband option (Fibocom L850-GL 4G LTE CAT9) | Ports and slots 2x USB 3.2, 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, RJ-45 Ethernet (via USB-C adapter), 4-in-1 SD card reader | Camera HD (720p), HD & IR option, ThinkShutter privacy cover | Audio Dolby Atmos Speaker System (3 speakers), 3.5 headphone/mic combo jack | Battery 4-cell 80Wh (12-15h) | Dimensions 361.8mm x 245.7mm x 18.4mm (18.7mm with touchscreen)| Weight from 1.7kg (1.81kg with touchscreen) | Price from $1,658 (Core i5) - $2,494 (Core i9) Laptops designed for power users and creators are always going to command premium prices because they need high-end features such as serious processing power, powerful discrete graphics, copious memory and storage, a high-quality screen and robust industrial design. Lenovo's top-of-the-range 15.6-inch ThinkPad X1 Extreme weighs in at a reasonably portable 1.7kg while offering professional-level features and performance. Displays range from a non-touch IPS panel with FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution up to a 4K/UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED touchscreen. There's a 4K IPS screen option, too, with higher brightness (600 vs 400 nits) than the OLED screen, but only the latter supports 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, which is important in the video editing market. The Gen 3 model is available in several prebuilt configurations, and there are plenty of customisation options. Most entry-level variants only offer FHD resolution, though, so if you want a 4K display, you'll need to step up to a starting price of $2,423. That price also includes a 6-core Core i7-10750H processor running at 2.6GHz, along with 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. The top-end 4K OLED touchscreen model, with 2.4GHz Core i9-10885H, 64GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, costs $2,494.



Although there's a wide range of customisation options, these don't include the GPU, which is restricted to the mid-range GeForce GTX 1650 Ti. This makes the ThinkPad X1 Extreme more suitable for 2D graphics and design rather than 3D graphics and high-end video editing. For that, you'll need to step up to the workstation-class system. Read the review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme. There are plenty of other Windows laptops that can handle video editing and other creative workloads. Here are a couple of leading 15-inch contenders: Dell XPS 15

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED Read more: Best laptop for graphic design in 2021

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Best for Surface users OS Windows 10 (Home, Pro) | CPU Intel Core i5-1135G7, Core i7-1185G7, AMD Ryzen 5 4680U (13.5in.) • Core i7-1185G7, AMD Ryzen 7 4980U | GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics, AMD Radeon Graphics | RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB | Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB | Screen 13.5in. PixelSense, 2256 x 1504 (201ppi) • 15in. PixelSense, 2496 x 1664 (201ppi), 10pt multi-touch | Wireless Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) | Ports and slots: USB-C, USB-A, Surface Connect | Cameras Windows Hello, 720p HD f2.0 | Audio 2 far-field Studio Mics, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio, 3.5mm headphone jack | Battery 47.4Wh (19h AMD, 17h Intel, 13.5-inch • 17.5h AMD, 16.5h Intel, 15-inch) | Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5mm (13.5in.), 339.5 x 244 x 14.7mm (15in.) | Weight 13.5-inch: 1.26kg (Alcantara), 1.29kg (metal) • 15-inch: 1.54kg | Price from $999.99 (13.5-inch) • from $1,299.99 (15-inch) Microsoft's Surface devices made their debut in 2012 with a 10.6-inch tablet sporting an optional attachable keyboard, running the ill-fated Windows RT on an ARM-based Nvidia Tegra SoC. Since then, the brand has established itself as a design and technology showcase for the Windows platform, evolving into a profitable business for Microsoft and picking up a hardcore of devotees. Today the Surface range boasts eight laptops of various descriptions: Surface Laptop Go (12.4in. laptop), Surface Pro X (13in. tablet/laptop), Surface Book 3 (13.5in. and 15in. laptop/tablets), Surface Go 2 (10.2in. tablet/laptop), Surface Laptop 4 (13.5in. and 15in. laptops) and Surface Pro 7/7+ (12.3in. tablet/laptops). Laptop users seeking a Surface device for mainstream productivity tasks are probably best directed to the new Surface Laptop 4, which comes in 13.5-inch or 15-inch sizes, powered by either 11th-generation Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics or AMD Ryzen 4000-series processors with Radeon graphics. With an elegant aluminium chassis and available in a range of colours and finishes, both Surface Laptop 4 models have 201ppi PixelSense touch screens with 3:2 aspect ratios.



The main disappointment for ZDNet's reviewers with the Surface Laptop 3 was battery life: Microsoft claimed up to 11.5 hours of 'typical usage', but our tests came in at more like 6 hours. Microsoft has clearly aimed to address this with the new Surface Laptop 4, claiming up to 19h and 17h respectively for the 13.5-inch AMD- and Intel-based models; for the 15-inch model, Microsoft claims up to 17.5h (AMD) and 16.5h (Intel). In ZDNet's review of the 13.5-inch AMD-powered Surface Laptop 4, we saw nearly 14 hours of battery life when running a mix of mainstream productivity workloads.



Prices for the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 start at $999.99 with an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, rising to $2,299.99 with an Intel Core i7-1185G7, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 15-inch model starts at $1,299.99 with a Ryzen 7 4980U, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, rising to $2,399.99 with a Core i7-1185G7, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Read the review: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (13.5-inch, AMD) As well as these traditional laptops, the Surface range offers two convertible form factors -- tablet with an attachable keyboard (Surface Pro, Pro X, Go) and laptop with a detachable screen section (Surface Book): Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (12.3inch)

Microsoft Surface Book 3 (13.5inch, 15inch) Read more: The best Surface? See which Microsoft Surface PC is right for you.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Best for tablet/laptop users OS Windows 10 Pro | CPU Intel Core i3-1115G4, Core i5-1135G7, Core i7-1165G7 | GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Core i3), Iris Xe Graphics (Core i5, i7) | RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB | Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB | Screen 12.3in. PixelSense, 2736 x 1824 (267ppi), 10pt multi-touch | Wireless Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), mobile broadband (LTE) | Ports and slots USB-C, USB-A, Surface Connect, Surface Type Cover port, MicroSD card reader, Nano SIM | Cameras 5MP Windows Hello (front), 8MP (rear) | Audio 2 far-field Studio Mics, 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm headphone jack | Battery 50.4Wh (15h Wi-Fi, 13.5h Wi-Fi + LTE) | Dimensions 292mm x 201mm x 8.5mm | Weight 770g (i3 & i5, Wi-Fi), 796g (i5, Wi-Fi + LTE), 784g (i7, Wi-Fi); tablet only | Price from $849.99 (i3), $999.99 (i5), $1,449.99 (i7); Type Cover for Business $97.47, $119.99 (Signature model); Surface Pen $99.99 The Surface Pro is a tablet with an attachable Type Cover keyboard (not included in the base price) that transforms it into a laptop of sorts. It's not a laptop you can use comfortably -- or at all -- on your lap, thanks to the kickstand that keeps the screen section upright, but it's light and flexible and an excellent choice if you do a lot of touchscreen tasks -- sketching, handwritten note-taking and annotation, for example -- as well as mainstream knowledge work. Note that, as with the Type Cover, the Surface Pen is another extra-cost option.



There are two variants of the flagship 12.3-inch Surface Pro: the consumer-focused Surface Pro 7, which is based on 10th-generation Intel Core processors, and the business-oriented Surface Pro 7+, which runs on the latest 11th-generation Core CPUs and also offers LTE mobile broadband. We're looking at the latter here.



The Surface Pro 7+ starts at $849.99 for a Wi-Fi-only version with a Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. A Core i5 configuration with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi and LTE will cost you $1,449.99, while the top-end model with a Core i7, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD costs a hefty $1,779.99. The Surface Pro 7+ has a slightly bigger battery than its consumer stablemate, resulting in claimed battery life of 15 hours with Wi-Fi only and 13.5h with Wi-Fi and LTE. Another key differentiator is security and manageability: the Pro 7+ has a removable SSD, Windows Autopilot support and comes with key security features turned on by default. Read more: Surface Pro 7+ for Business: Here's what makes it different.



The original raison d'etre of the Surface brand was for Microsoft to showcase new form factors and technologies that its OEM partners could use as inspiration for their designs. That has certainly worked with the Surface Pro-style 'tablet-first' 2-in-1, and you'll find plenty of variations on the theme from the likes of Lenovo, HP, Dell and others. Read more: The best Surface? See which Microsoft Surface PC is right for you.

LG Gram 17 (2021) Best for large-screen users OS Windows 10 Home | CPU Intel Core i5-1035G7, Core i7-1165G7 | GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics (10th-gen i5), Iris Xe Graphics (11th-gen i7), Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti (4GB, 1 i7 model) | RAM 8GB, 16GB | Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB | Screen 17-inch IPS 2560 x 1600 (177.6ppi) | Wireless Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) | Ports and slots 2x USB-C Thunderbolt (3 or 4), 2x USB-A, HDMI, MicroSD card slot | Camera HD webcam | Audio 2W or 1.5W stereo speakers, 3.5mm audio jack | Battery 2-cell 80Wh (up to 19.5h) | Dimensions 381mm x 274mm x 19.8mm | Weight 1.35kg (1.95kg with dGPU) | Price from $1,499.99 to $1,899.99 Many laptop users would like a large screen -- for more expansive knowledge work (multiple document windows, large spreadsheets), video viewing or gaming, for example -- but are wary of the weight of a typical 17-inch device. If you fall into that category, the LG Gram 17 may be the laptop for you, as it weighs an astonishing 1.35kg (although the model with discrete Nvidia graphics comes in at 1.95kg). Moreover, despite its slim, lightweight magnesium alloy chassis, the LG Gram 17 is robust to MIL-STD 810G standard.

The screen is a 17-inch IPS panel with a 16:10 resolution of 2560 by 1600 pixels (177.6ppi). Variants are available with support for 99% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut or, for less demanding use cases, 96% of sRGB. The large-footprint chassis provides plenty of room for the backlit keyboard, a separate number pad and a large 16:10 touchpad.



On LG's US website, all available models bar one run on Intel's 11th-generation Core i7-1165G7, starting at $1,499 for a configuration with discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics with 4GB of dedicated video memory, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of M.2 SSD storage. The top-end $1,899.99 configuration has 16GB of RAM and 2TB (2x 1TB) of SSD storage. Read the review: LG Gram 17 (2021)

Why should you buy a laptop and not a desktop or a tablet? These days, a 'computer', for most people, is a laptop of some kind. The desktop form factor -- particularly in the shape of all-in-one (AIO) devices -- is by no means finished, but laptops span the range from thin, light and ultraportable to bulky, powerful and deskbound, and cover a lot of use cases (as seen above). If screen real estate with smaller laptops is a problem, you can always attach an external monitor, and there are plenty of hybrid 2-in-1 devices that straddle the divide between laptop and tablet.

Which operating system should you choose: Windows, MacOS, Chrome OS, or Linux? Every computing platform has its committed supporters, but most people end up using a particular operating system because key applications run on it, or because it's chosen for them by their employer, or because of budgetary issues -- Windows spans the range from budget to premium, but Chrome OS is largely confined to the affordable end of the market, while Apple's macOS laptops are mostly premium devices.

Laptop vendors: Should you stick to the 'usual suspects' or seek out lesser-known brands? Generally speaking, the leading PC vendors have the broadest range of offerings and the best-documented track records in terms of product development and customer relations. So in the absence of a specialised use case or budgetary constraint, you're usually going to be looking at the likes of Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, and Acer -- which currently lead the PC market in terms of shipments -- plus a handful of other well-known brands, including Microsoft.

How did we choose these Windows 10 laptops? Our selection process I have been writing, commissioning and editing reviews of laptops (and many other types of tech product) since the 1990s. The selection process for this 'Best' list is based on a combination of personal usage and experience, involvement in the ZDNet reviews process, and analysis of other reviews and roundups.