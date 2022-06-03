/>
X
Home Innovation Smartphones iPhone

How to improve your voice quality on iPhone calls

Who doesn't want to sound better? Well, there's a feature built into your Apple device to help you achieve just that. You just need to be able to find it.
adrian-kingsley-hughes.jpg
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributor on
apple-products.jpg
By Velour Noire -- Shutterstock

It's weird how many really neat and useful features Apple builds into its operating systems, but then hides them. I use iOS, iPadOS, and macOS every day, and even I'm still coming across new features.

This feature I had seen several times before, but it's one of those things that only appear when certain conditions are met, and the rest of the time, you can't get access to it. So, it sort of disappears out of my mind until I see it the next time.

ZDNet Recommends

The other day I was playing around with a new release of Zoom for testing, and I noticed the feature appear on my iPhone and decided to investigate further.

The feature is called Mic Mode and it appears on the Control Center screen on your device.

Also: How to record calls on your iPhone

How to turn on Mic Mode

As a reminder, you access Control Center on the iPhone and iPad by swiping down from the top right-hand corner of the screen and on the Mac by clicking the Control Center icon in the menu bar.

Control Center icon in macOS

Control Center icon in macOS

But here's the thing -- it only appears when you're running an app that you make calls with, such as the Phone app, Zoom, or WhatsApp.

With that app running, access the Control Center, and you'll see Mic Mode.

Mic Mode in Control Center on iOS 15

Mic Mode in Control Center on iOS 15

Mic Mode has three settings:

  • Standard
  • Voice Isolation
  • Wide Spectrum
Mic Mode options

Mic Mode options

Standard is the default setting that Apple uses, a sort of middle ground where the mic picks up your voice but also some of the ambient sound.

Wide Spectrum makes the mic pick up everything, with an emphasis on catching the ambient sound too. This can allow for an immersive experience, but the quality and clarity of the voice can suffer.

The setting you want to pick for the best voice sound is Voice Isolation. This captures your voice and filters out as much of the ambient sound as possible.

Also: How to stop spam messages on your iPhone fast

It's like having noise cancelation, but for your voice.

I've been testing this, and it makes a huge difference in voice quality; and I recommend using Voice Isolation for those times when you want your voice to be the thing that stands out.

It's a great feature that's unfortunately hidden away, and I suspect most people never see it.

Apple

Show Comments

Related

WWDC22: Apple announces opening keynote for its developer conference
apple-wwdc22-details-announcement-hero.jpg

WWDC22: Apple announces opening keynote for its developer conference

Apple
iOS 16: Apple could bring this handy new feature to your iPhone in 2022
holding-iphone.jpg

iOS 16: Apple could bring this handy new feature to your iPhone in 2022

Smartphones
Apple Safari now has more than one billion users thanks to iPhone - but it's still lagging its main rival
holding-iphone.jpg

Apple Safari now has more than one billion users thanks to iPhone - but it's still lagging its main rival

Operating Systems