How to preorder Apple's M2 MacBook Pro and Mac Mini and ultimately skip the line

Apple today swiftly unveiled its 2023 line of MacBook Pros and Mac Mini, moving another step closer to a PC portfolio run completely on the company's own silicon. With the addition of M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max options, you can expect the new Macs to deliver faster speeds and performance gains on virtually all fronts, including professional tasks like photo and video editing and day-to-day tasks like emailing, video streaming, and gaming.
More: M2 MacBook Pro: Everything you need to know
That said, while both Mac models will officially be in stores starting on Tuesday, January 24, if my impulse buying habits and countless minutes spent on the Apple Store line have taught me anything, it's that you're always better off preordering the devices first. See below for all the info you'll want to know going into the buying process.
Right now, you can preorder the M2 MacBook Pro and Mac Mini from Apple's website, with a guaranteed delivery date of next Tuesday (January 24). If you plan on picking the device(s) up at your local Apple Store, placing a preorder will allow you to skip the in-store buying queue and, ultimately, save you time on release day.
Pricing for the new MacBook Pro depends on the display size, M2 chip variant, and storage that you choose. I've listed the general configurations below with their respective prices.
Chipset
CPU/GPU
Storage
Price
14-inch MacBook Pro
M2 Pro
10-Core CPU/16-Core GPU, 12-Core CPU/19-Core GPU
16GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB
M2 Max
12-Core CPU/30-Core GPU
32GB/1TB
16-inch MacBook Pro
M2 Pro
12-Core CPU/19-Core GPU
16GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB
M2 Max
12-Core CPU/38-Core GPU
32GB/1TB
Similarly, pricing for the new Mac Mini depends on the RAM/storage and which M2 chip you choose. See below for the configuration layout.
Chipset
CPU/GPU
Storage
Price
Mac Mini
M2
8-Core CPU/10-Core GPU
8GB/256GB, 8GB/512GB
M2 Pro
10-Core CPU/16-Core GPU
16GB/512GB
The preordering process starts with selecting the MacBook Pro or Mac Mini configuration on Apple's website, adding the device to your cart, and checking out by paying monthly via Apple Card or in full via debit card, credit card, or Apple gift card. You can also choose to have the computer delivered to you on Tuesday, January 24, or be picked up at a local Apple store. My suggestion is if you're available to receive deliveries that day, then it's always better to have the PC shipped.
More: Apple's new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro is more compelling than you'd think
In both cases, the Mac will be eligible for Apple's standard return policy, which includes free returns within 14 days after you receive your order. That means you have until February 7th to return the MacBook Pro or Mac Mini if necessary.
Right now, we're only seeing the new M2-equipped MacBook Pro and Mac Mini available on Apple's website. While I fully expect to see discounts on the devices through third-party vendors in the coming months, the current pricing for the Mac Mini is in and of itself a deal. That's because compared to its $699 predecessor, this year's Mac Mini has a starting price of $599 -- or $100 cheaper. For the performance gains that come with the newer model, you'll be paying less for more.
Additionally, students and teachers who qualify for Apple's education discount can save an additional $100 on the new Macs, bringing the Mac Mini, for example, down to $499.
Stay tuned for more deals on Apple's latest Macs.