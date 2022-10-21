How to save a file from LibreOffice to a remote shared folder on your network

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Okay, these days, collaboration is only a Google Drive or Office 365 account away. After all, cloud services were created with the idea that collaboration should be simple.
To that end, both services have made it incredibly easy to work with others.
However, there may be times when you don't want to use third-party services for collaboration. You might have highly sensitive data in files that you can't or don't want to trust to a third party. For those instances, you might want to keep that data housed within your network and on your desktops or servers.
This might lead you to create shared folders that can be accessed from various machines on your network.
Also: The best collaboration apps: Top team tools
One lesser-known feature found in LibreOffice is the Remote Save feature. With this option, you can save a file to a remote service (such as an SSH server or a Windows Share). There are other options (such as Google Drive) but some of them have been broken for a very long time and show no signs of being fixed. However, the Windows Share feature works very well.
Let me show you how to use it.
The first thing you must do is set up a new service. Open LibreOffice Writer and click File > Save Remote. From the Manage Service drop-down, click Add Service.
Also: How to install the free MS Office alternative, LibreOffice, on MacOS
From the Type drop-down, select Windows Share, and then configure the necessary options, which are:
After configuring the share, click OK and you're ready.
When you now go to share a file to the remote Windows share, you'll be prompted for your remote user password for the share.
And that's all there is to configuring LibreOffice to save files to a remote Windows share. If you only have that one remote service configured, every time you go to do a Remote Save, you'll automatically be prompted to enter your credentials for the remote share, and the save will work seamlessly.
Also: How to back up your files in Windows 10 and 11 with File History
One thing to keep in mind is that you can configure multiple remote save services. If you do that, when you go to save remotely, you'll be prompted to select the service you want to use. Other than that, this feature should be as simple as saving a file to your local drive.