You're jamming out to your favorite song, but your AirPods suddenly disconnect and won't reconnect to your phone. A reset might be what you need.
As someone who uses their AirPods Pro every day, this was an essential skill I needed to learn. I discovered that resetting these wireless earbuds is not as difficult as it may seem. In fact, it only takes two minutes.
How to reset AirPods
Place your AirPods inside the charging case and close the top for 30 seconds. Doing this will restart your AirPods and prepare them to be reset.
Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
From Settings, tap Bluetooth.
In the Bluetooth menu, find your AirPods and hit the blue "i" located on the right side.
At the bottom of this menu, you will find "Forget this Device."
When you hit "Forget this Device," another option will pop up. Hit "Forget Device," which is in red font.
Next, pick up your AirPods case and open the lid.
On the back of the case you will notice the Setup button. Press and hold that for 15 seconds, or until the light on the front changes from amber to white.
Open the AirPods case near the device you want to pair them with; the setup screen should automatically appear.