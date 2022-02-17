Want to see how many one-star Uber ratings you have? Here's how

Image: Getty Images

Ever wondered why your Uber rating wasn't at least a 4.9? You always greet the driver, mind your own business, and tip generously. So what gives with your not-5.0 rating? Well, you're not alone, and Uber seems to have heard enough of what many riders are calling "Uber Anxiety".

Yesterday the company rolled out an update to iOS and Android which permits users to view their previous rider ratings and be able to tally up the average themselves. While you won't be able to see the ratings based on the driver and date, you can see how many 1s, 2s, 3s, 4s, and 5s you've accumulated throughout your Uber journey.

GIF: Uber

How to view your previous ratings from the app:





On the iOS or Android Uber app, tap on your profile picture on the upper right corner, and then Settings.



Swipe down, tap on Privacy, and then Privacy Center.



Swipe across the middle carousal of widgets until you find one that asks, "Would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber?"



Once open, swipe down to the Ratings box and tap View my ratings.



You should now see a chart quantifying all the ratings you've received in the past. Uber will only show the scores of your last 500 trips.



Uber's tips to improve your rating:





Along with the new data feature, Uber has shared five tips that, according to drivers, are best practices for scoring high ratings:

Do not slam the door. This is the most cited reason for why drivers give low ratings, as no one likes a damaged car.



Always clean up after yourself. The driver shouldn't have to pick up any trash or unwanted items that you leave behind.



Always buckle up. By fastening your seat belt, the ride is safer for you and the driver.



Be considerate of the driver's time. You should be ready to get in the Uber when it arrives, and ready to get out when you've arrived at your destination.



Treat the driver and car with respect. As with any customer-facing service, you should always treat others the same way you want to be treated.





Do you find Uber's new rating transparency helpful? Let us know in the comments below.

