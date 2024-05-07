Instacart users will soon be able to order takeout from local restaurants too

Uber Technologies

The next time you use the Instacart app to shop for groceries for the week, you can order dinner too.

In the coming weeks, Instacart customers nationwide will be able to use the grocery delivery app to order meal delivery from hundreds of thousands of restaurants, a press release from Uber Technologies said.

While users will order on the Instacart app, Uber Eats will power the listing of restaurants, processing of the transaction, food pickup, and delivery.

To find available options, look for the new "Restaurants" tab in the Instacart app. Users will be able to browse menus, see nearby dining options, place orders, and track deliveries in real time.

Instacart+ members -- who currently pay $9.99 a month or $99 a year for benefits like no charge grocery delivery -- will see some of the biggest benefits from this partnership, as they'll be able to order food with no delivery charge on orders over $35. Uber spokesperson Noah Edwardsen confirmed to The Verge that prices would be the same on both Uber Eats and Instacart and that drivers will not see any less of a payout for orders initiated through Instacart.

This isn't the first time Uber Eats has partnered with another company to help make restaurant deliveries. Last month, it partnered with Waymo to offer delivery via self-driving cars.

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, hopes the deal between the two companies brings the "magic" of Uber Eats to even more customers, drives business for restaurants, and opens new income opportunities for delivery drivers. Instacart CEO and Chair Fidji Simo echoed that sentiment, saying, "Instacart customers now have access to both the best online grocery selection in the U.S. and restaurant delivery, making it even easier for them to conveniently tackle all their food needs from a single app."