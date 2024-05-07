'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Instacart users will soon be able to order takeout from local restaurants too
The next time you use the Instacart app to shop for groceries for the week, you can order dinner too.
In the coming weeks, Instacart customers nationwide will be able to use the grocery delivery app to order meal delivery from hundreds of thousands of restaurants, a press release from Uber Technologies said.
Also: Everything you need to upgrade to a smart kitchen
While users will order on the Instacart app, Uber Eats will power the listing of restaurants, processing of the transaction, food pickup, and delivery.
To find available options, look for the new "Restaurants" tab in the Instacart app. Users will be able to browse menus, see nearby dining options, place orders, and track deliveries in real time.
Instacart+ members -- who currently pay $9.99 a month or $99 a year for benefits like no charge grocery delivery -- will see some of the biggest benefits from this partnership, as they'll be able to order food with no delivery charge on orders over $35. Uber spokesperson Noah Edwardsen confirmed to The Verge that prices would be the same on both Uber Eats and Instacart and that drivers will not see any less of a payout for orders initiated through Instacart.
This isn't the first time Uber Eats has partnered with another company to help make restaurant deliveries. Last month, it partnered with Waymo to offer delivery via self-driving cars.
Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, hopes the deal between the two companies brings the "magic" of Uber Eats to even more customers, drives business for restaurants, and opens new income opportunities for delivery drivers. Instacart CEO and Chair Fidji Simo echoed that sentiment, saying, "Instacart customers now have access to both the best online grocery selection in the U.S. and restaurant delivery, making it even easier for them to conveniently tackle all their food needs from a single app."