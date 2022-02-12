How to snap your windows on MacOS and Windows

With the various monitor configurations available to us growing more diverse every day, and the number of apps we use on a daily basis keeping pace with all of that extra screen real estate we're gaining, it's vital to have a way to quickly and easily organize your work across multiple windows. Below, we've covered how to do exactly that in both Windows 10 an MacOS.

Step-by-step guide for Windows 10 and 11

All of the methods below will work in both Windows 10 and Windows 11. The only difference is that Windows 11 adds a few extra configuration options for customized layouts and groups which can be seen at Microsoft's Support site.

To snap windows to a side or corner via mouse:

Click and hold the Title Bar at the top of the window you're trying to organize. Drag that bar over to the left side of the screen to have it fill the left half, or the right side to have it fill the right half. Click on one of the other open windows presented in whichever half you did not choose to have that fill the remainder of the screen. Alternately, drag the window to any of your display's four corners to have it fill up one quarter of your screen. You can also click any other active windows to fill the remaining unfilled quarters using this orientation as well. When you want to re-maximize any single window, simply click-and-hold its title bar, then drag it to the top-center of the display and let go.

You should see the visual cue of a small, expanding blue ring emanating out from your cursor when you've hit the correct spot for Windows to sense your attempt to snap the window in question to a side or corner. This is your cue to let go of your mouse button.

To Snap windows to a side or corner via keyboard: