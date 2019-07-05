How to speed up web browsing and save money on Android

Want faster web browsing on your Android smartphone? Here's a quick and simple way to make Google Chrome load pages faster.

The feature, which is built into the Chrome browser is called Lite mode, and it works by using Google's own servers to compress the web pages you are visiting before they are sent to the device and downloaded to the browser. This means that your smartphone or tablet has to download less data over the air, which is a money saver if you don't have an unlimited data package.

Lite mode also helps improve page load speeds. If the Chrome browser predicts that a page will take longer than five seconds for the first text or image to show on screen, it will instead load a Lite version of the page instead.

Lite mode also works with HTTPS pages, although this works in a way to protect your privacy. When Chrome compresses an HTTPS page, only the URL is shared with Google, so information such as cookies, login information, and personalized page content is never sent to Google.

To enable Lite mode, select click on the three dots in the Chrome browser and go Settings > Lite mode and flip the setting to On.

I've been testing this for some time now and there doesn't seem to be a downside to using it. You get exactly what is promised: improved page loading performance and lower data usage.

