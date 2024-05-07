My favorite browser can now summarize articles on Android, thanks to this AI upgrade

Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Opera has been my go-to web browser for some time now (which could change if Arc browser is ever released for Linux). Although I only use the Aria AI feature for research, I know plenty of users who work with the tool for other reasons, such as help writing cover letters, important emails, and communications. For Opera mobile users, there is yet another reason to use Aria and that is to summarize the web.

Let's say you come across an article you want to read but don't have time to read through the entire piece. With Opera on Android, you can have Aria create a summary for the article.

Also: 5 reasons why Opera is my favorite browser

To do this, you'll need the latest version of Opera installed on your Android device. Then, open Opera and find an article you want summarized. After the page loads, tap the three-dot menu button to the right of the address bar, and then tap "Summarize".

It does take a bit of time for Aria to complete the summary but when it presents it, you'll find that it can do a good job. It's not perfect though. I tested the feature on one of my recent ZDNET articles and found it didn't summarize the piece but, rather, it summarized ZDNET's disclaimer for articles that include affiliate links.

On news articles, however, Aria was accurate and capable of creating a summary that explained what the article was about in a single paragraph. Below I tested it on a CNET news story.

Jack Wallen/ZDNET

The Aria Summary feature is new, so I would imagine it will become more accurate as time passes. But even with its trouble summarizing certain types of articles, I found the feature to be fairly accurate and useful when time is an issue.

Also: How to use reading mode in every top web browser

If this feature sounds like something you might use, you can install Opera from the Google Play Store and give it a try.