How to stream the 2020 Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl online

If you're not overly excited about the Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl game this year, then check out the fluffier versions of the big game also happening this Sunday: The Puppy Bowl and the Kitten Bowl.

These delightfully furry broadcasts can be streamed online and on the go -- we've explained how to tune in below. If you think you might want to check in on the Super Bowl from time to time, like to see all those ridiculous expensive ads, we have a streaming guide for that, too.

When is the 2020 Puppy Bowl?

The Puppy Bowl XVI starts Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at 3pm ET. It's slated to be a two-hour event.

It will have Team Ruff going up against Team Fluff. Animal Planet has already unveiled the 42 dogs that will start in the Puppy Bowl. But, in total, 96 little floofs will compete from 61 shelters across the US, Canada, and Columbia. Like past years, all the puppies featured are can be adopted, with Animal Planet hoping to keep up its 100% adoption rate for all Puppy Bowl players. If you're looking to adopt, Animal Planet has recommended using Petfinder.

How to stream the 2020 Puppy Bowl

To watch the Puppy Bowl the traditional route, you need a cable subscription that includes Animal Planet. However, there are skinny streaming packages available that offer a cable-like experience for less. Many even have free trials, so you can sign up on Sunday, then watch the Bowl in real-time, and cancel the subscription before being charged.

Here are some services that offer free trials along with access to Animal Planet.

AT&T TV Now The entertainment plan offers the live Animal Planet channel. This tier costs $93 a month -- but there is a free 7-day trial. In our experience, signing up from the website is easiest. You can cancel your trial at any time. AT&T has the AT&T TV Now app for mobile devices as well as streaming media players like the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, and Roku. You can even Chromecast your stream to a TV using the iOS or Android app, or from a PC or Mac if you visit the AT&T Now website using the Chrome browser.

YouTube TV YouTube TV offers over 70 channels for $50 a month and includes access to Animal Planet. But, again, take advantage of the free trial for the Super Bowl. You can cancel your trial at any time -- even if it's the day after. YouTube TV is compatible with most devices, including Amazon Fire TV players, Roku, Apple TV, Playstation, and Xbox. You can also stream YouTube TV from your phone to a TV using Chromecast.

When is the 2020 Kitten Bowl?



The Kitten Bowl VII starts Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at 2pm ET. It will re-air at 5pm ET.

Like the Puppy Bowl, the Kitten Bowl features rescued critters from across the country. They'll be competing for the "National Championship of Feline Football" trophy. If you're looking to adopt one, visit the North Shore Animal League of America site. Those of you who crave even more cat-football action can tune into Hallmark on Feb. 1, 2020 at 11pm ET to watch the Cat Bowl, as well. It will feature adult and special needs cats looking for forever homes.

How to stream the 2020 Kitten Bowl

If you don't have a cable subscription that includes the Hallmark Channel, you can still watch the Kitten Bowl online. With one of the skinny streaming packages below, you can sign up for a free trial and watch the Bowl live from either a smart TV, streaming media device, mobile phone, or desktop. You can cancel your subscription or trial at any time.

Here are some services that offer free trials along with access to Hallmark.

FuboTV FuboTV offers over 100 channels for $55 a month, including the Hallmark Channel. It works with Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, and Chromecast. The best part, though, is that FuboTV promises to remind you before your seven-day free trial ends, so you don't end up paying simply because you forgot to cancel your subscription.

AT&T TV Now You can get Hallmark through AT&T TV Now for $93 a month. That's pretty expensive, so just be sure to take advantage of the service's free 7-day trial. Check out above for more details about which devices support AT&T TV Now and whether you can Chromecast it to your TV from a mobile app or desktop.

Philo Philo is one of the cheaper live TV streaming services, offering 59 channels for just $20 a month. Among those channels is Hallmark, which, surprisingly, isn't included on more well-known streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or Sling. Philo works with Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon FireTV. Philo also has a seven-day free trial.




