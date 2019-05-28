HP debuts convertible PCs made with authentic wood inlay

HP is rolling out a series of convertible PCs made with authentic wood, the latest effort from the PC maker to use novel materials to appeal to a younger generation of consumers. The HP Envy Wood Series aims to merge sophisticated design with performance, the company says.

"We've moved very far past from a world of technology for the sake of technology, but rather focusing on how our customers use our products in their lives," Mike Nash, HP's chief technologist and VP of customer experience and portfolio strategy in Personal Systems, said to reporters.

The series includes the HP Envy 13, the HP Envy x360 13, the HP Envy x360 15 and the HP Envy 17. It features a choice of next-gen Intel Core processors or 2nd-gen AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics. The devices include features like Amazon's Alexa, Modern Standby, Wake on Voice, Wake on Fingerprint reader, along with HP Sure View and the HP Webcam Kill Switch solution.

Each PC is accented with a wood inlay in three combinations: Nightfall Black with Natural Walnut, Ceramic White with White Birch, or Natural Silver with Pale Birch. In a previous effort to exploit novel materials, HP used leather in the HP Spectre Folio.

"Our customers have told us that they want a device that is unique and different, yet authentic and natural without sacrificing durability or performance," Ai Kuan Lim, director of new product introduction for Consumer PCs, told reporters. Lim argued there's a growing interest in the use of wood in design, citing its integration into home design and consumer electronics.

The new portfolio is expected to be available in the fall, and HP will share pricing closer to its release date.

Meanwhile, HP is also unveiling the next generation of EliteBook PCs that offer long batter life for mobile workers. The new EliteBook lineup comes with HP Sure Sense, which provides built-in deep learning malware protection.

Here's the new lineup: