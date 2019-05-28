HP debuts convertible PCs made with authentic wood inlay

HP is rolling out a series of convertible PCs made with authentic wood, the latest effort from the PC maker to use novel materials to appeal to a younger generation of consumers. The HP Envy Wood Series aims to merge sophisticated design with performance, the company says.
"We've moved very far past from a world of technology for the sake of technology, but rather focusing on how our customers use our products in their lives," Mike Nash, HP's chief technologist and VP of customer experience and portfolio strategy in Personal Systems, said to reporters.
The series includes the HP Envy 13, the HP Envy x360 13, the HP Envy x360 15 and the HP Envy 17. It features a choice of next-gen Intel Core processors or 2nd-gen AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics. The devices include features like Amazon's Alexa, Modern Standby, Wake on Voice, Wake on Fingerprint reader, along with HP Sure View and the HP Webcam Kill Switch solution.
Each PC is accented with a wood inlay in three combinations: Nightfall Black with Natural Walnut, Ceramic White with White Birch, or Natural Silver with Pale Birch. In a previous effort to exploit novel materials, HP used leather in the HP Spectre Folio.
"Our customers have told us that they want a device that is unique and different, yet authentic and natural without sacrificing durability or performance," Ai Kuan Lim, director of new product introduction for Consumer PCs, told reporters. Lim argued there's a growing interest in the use of wood in design, citing its integration into home design and consumer electronics.
The new portfolio is expected to be available in the fall, and HP will share pricing closer to its release date.
Meanwhile, HP is also unveiling the next generation of EliteBook PCs that offer long batter life for mobile workers. The new EliteBook lineup comes with HP Sure Sense, which provides built-in deep learning malware protection.
Here's the new lineup:
- The HP Elite x2 G4 is a business detachable with a leather keyboard folio, an integrated dual camera privacy shutter and a privacy screen.
- The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G4 offers next-gen connectivity with Gigabit Class 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5. HP claims it is the world's smallest and lightest business convertible.
- The HP EliteBook x360 1040 G6 offers up to 24 hours of battery life, which HP says is the world's longest battery life in a 14-inch business convertible under three pounds. It also features an outdoor viewable display and a new 4K HDR screen option. It supports 32GB system memory.
- The HP Mini-In-One 24 offers a secure modular AiO with a display that fully encloses, secures, and powers a 65W ultra-small form factor PC. The display pairs seamlessly with the new HP EliteDesk 800 G5 Desktop Mini PC.
