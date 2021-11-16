HP launches Microsoft subscription management service for SMBs

HP is launching a new subscription management service for small and mid-sized businesses that aims to streamline Microsoft cloud licensing.

The PC and printer company launched the HP Subscription Management Service, which enables smaller enterprises to manage costs and usage of SaaS applications.

HP's subscription management offering provides license management for Microsoft 365 and the software giant's cloud catalog. HP also provides analytics and usage data by user, department and geography so IT teams can shift and scale subscriptions. Apple last week also announced an SMB service aimed at making its hardware easier to manage.

In addition to right-sizing subscriptions, HP Subscription Management secures remote work applications, optimizes them and provides ongoing checks. The service also has license inventory data as well as spending trends.

HP Subscription Management will be available in the US in the first quarter of 2022 and available in France, UK, Germany and Chile by the end of 2021.

HP's Subscription Management is the headliner amid other offerings. Hardware vendors are increasingly offering as-a-service models while adding other services. Among the other services news from HP: