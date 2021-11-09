HP announces new remote collaboration subscription offerings

HP on Tuesday announced subscription offerings that power remote collaboration. The new plans are HP's first offerings with Teradici, the Cloud Access Software maker that HP acquired over the summer.

"We know that remote compute is absolutely an imperative for workstation customers and this hybrid environment," Jim Nottingham HP's GM and global head of Advanced Compute and Solutions, said to reporters.

HP's first new plan, combinging HP's ZCentral Software and Teradici CAS, "is going to provide these customers with the most comprehensive remote compute solution for high performance workflows," Nottingham said.

The ultimate goal of the new plan is to increase productivity for 3D design creators without compromising security, HP said. Teradici CAS offers teams the ability to securely access the cloud and virtual machines, while ZCentral Remote Boost provides access to localized workstation performance. Users should be able to access these applications from anywhere using most PCs, thin clients, Chromebooks or tablets.

The combined offering, HP said, improves productivity by addressing three main challenges: working with large datasets with sensitive data, dispsersed teams and the increasing complexity of 3D workflows.

The combined one-year subscription will include Teradici CAS and HP ZCentral software for $240 per concurrent user and includes Teradici CAS, HP ZCentral Remote Boost Sender and Receiver, HP ZCentral Connect and support. HP ZCentral Connect software is included in the subscription for a limited time. HP plans to make the subscription available for purchase by the end of 2021.

HP is also partnering with Nvidia to combine Teradici CAS with Nvidia's Omniverse Enterprise platform. The Omniverse Enterprise platform helps organizations extend workflows into the virtual sphere, enabling simulations.

Typically, the design process is very linear, with multiple professionals using different applications and different computers. The new offering combined with Z workstations, HP said, will allow users to collaborate in real time from any geographic location, across multiple applications. For instance, an Epic Games Unreal Engine designer in Chicago, an Autodesk Revit designer in London, and a McNeel Rhino designer in Mexico City could all work on the same project at the same time.

With the purchase of a qualifying Z by HP workstation, users can access a three-month trial of Omniverse Enterprise and three-month trial of Teradici CAS.