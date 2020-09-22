HP unveils new Chromebooks, thin client and Chromebox devices

HP on Tuesday announced updates to its commercial PC lineup. The computing giant's new range of enterprise Chromebooks and thin client devices are aimed at hybrid work environments, giving enterprises more control over security and compliance for remote workers.

As for the Chromebook models, HP launched the HP Pro c645 Chromebook Enterprise, the HP Chromebox Enterprise G3, and the Chromebox G3. The Pro c645 Chromebook Enterprise is designed for business users, with a focus on graphic performance for video conferencing and multimedia production. The device has a 14-inch diagonal display powered by AMD Athlon and Ryzen processors and a battery life of up to 10.5 hours.

The Chromebox G3 enterprise is a compact for desk-based workers that can be deployed, secured and managed through the Google admin console. The G3 Enterprise will sell for $384 and standard Chromebox G3 will cost $254. Both are slated for release in October.

The HP mt46 Mobile Thin Client are built with AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series mobile processors with DDR4-2666 memory and powered by Windows 10 IoT or HP's ThinPro OS. It has up to 14 hours of battery life weighs under three pounds. The HP mt32 Mobile Thin Client is also powered by the Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processor and Windows 10 IoT OS and offers an integrated privacy screen. Optional LTE is also available.

The Linux-based HP t540 Thin Client is powered by the AMD Ryzen SoC and offers configurable input options and up to 512 GB capacity. The HP ThinPro OS 7.2 also has a security focus with features like a certificate management, a locked file system, and componentized architecture for quick security patches.

The HP mt46 Mobile Thin Client is expected to be available in October for a starting price of $779. The HP mt32 Mobile Thin Client and t540 Thin Client are expected to be available in November, with pricing TBD. The HP ThinPro OS 7.2 is expected to be available in December.