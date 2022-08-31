'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
HP's 2022 Labor Day deals have begun with an impressive array of discounts on laptops, desktops, and peripherals.
Labor Day is fast approaching. Set to launch on Monday, September 5 officially, many companies have chosen to start earlier -- and organizations ranging from Best Buy to Walmart already have sales on technology worth exploring.
HP, too, is no stranger to the commercial opportunity Labor Day represents. This year, the tech giant has launched limited-time deals on laptops, desktops, mice, printers, monitors and more.
You can expect up to 75% off devices in the sale, and in some cases, you can apply additional vouchers for a further discount:
The HP ZBook Studio G8 laptop is our top pick. This Windows laptop is equipped with a 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, an 11th-gen Intel® Core i7 processor (up to 4.6GHz with Turbo Boost), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, Intel UHD and Nvidia T1200 Graphics, a card reader, Audio by Bang & Olufsen stereo speakers and an integrated microphone, a 720p HD IR privacy camera, and a full-size backlit keyboard.
When it comes to security, HP has included a fingerprint sensor, HP Wolf Pro Security Edition, and a variety of HP modules for persistence, access, authentication, and recovery.
This isn't the only Labor Day deal worth exploring on HP's website. You should also consider: