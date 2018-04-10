HPE buys cloud consulting firm RedPixie

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise said Tuesday that it's acquiring cloud consulting firm RedPixie. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In addition to consulting, UK-based RedPixie offers application development and migration services for enterprises looking to move workloads to public cloud. It's customer base includes mostly financial services, insurance and healthcare companies, including KPMG, Hiscox, and Care UK.

HPE said it plans to merge RedPixie with its Pointnext division, which provides IT deployment and consulting services.

The deal is HPE's second in the consulting space following its acquisition of Cloud Technology Partners back in September. Both deals are aimed at helping HPE build out its own consulting services focused on private, managed and public clouds, as well as traditional IT.

Read more on hybrid IT

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

HPE's hybrid IT approach pays dividends in Q1: Will growth continue?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise delivered a strong first quarter and sees solid IT spending ahead, but the comparisons and ability to pass on increasing memory costs are challenges.

HP veteran, Chief Operating Officer Jon Flaxman dies

Flaxman, with 36 years under his belt at HP, has passed away.

Meg Whitman named CEO of digital media startup NewTV

Whitman is set to step down from Hewlett-Packard Enterprise on February 1.