HPE buys networking startup Plexxi

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise said Tuesday that it's acquiring networking startup Plexxi. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the startup has raised around $83 million from several rounds of funding since 2010.

Nashua, New Hampshire-based Plexxi is known for its software-defined data center fabric that emphasizes applications over infrastructure in order to reduce the required number of switches found in traditional architectures.

Plexxi will bolster HPE's software-defined compute and storage capabilities by merging with HPE's SimpliVity brand, which it gained through its $650 million buyout of SimpliVity back in 2017.

HPE said Plexxi's technology will also extend its composable infrastructure portfolio, called HPE Synergy, to a broader set of use cases across the data center.

"Through this acquisition, we will deliver hyperconverged and composable solutions with a next-generation data network fabric that can automatically create or re-balance bandwidth to workload needs," said Ric Lewis, SVP and GM of HP's software-defined and cloud group, in a blog post. "This will increase agility and efficiency, and accelerate how quickly companies deploy applications and draw business value from their data."

HPE considers itself a "pioneer and leader" in the composable category, and says it has more than 1,400 customers using Synergy today. Dell Technologies announced a Synergy competitor called Kinetic earlier this month, prompting HPE to release a stinging blog post welcoming Dell to the party, three years too late.

RELATED STORIES