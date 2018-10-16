Huawei announces Watch GT and Band 3 Pro: Made for urban explorers as companions to the Mate 20 series

Huawei's new Mate 20 series was revealed today in London, along with the Huawei Watch GT and Band 3 Pro. The Huawei Watch GT is a high end wearable in a wristwatch form factor while the Huawei Band 3 Pro comes in a wristband form factor.

These two new Huawei wearables both have a touchscreen user interface with heart rate monitors, advanced sleep tracking, and more. These wearables range from €99 to €249.

Huawei Watch GT

The Huawei Watch GT launches in Classic and Sport packages with the band and watch bezel style dependent on which option you select. There is a €50 price difference, with the Classic option priced higher for the leather band.

Image: Huawei

The Watch GT uses algorithms based on your activity to maximize battery life with reported life of up to two weeks for frequent use mode. It has a 1.39 inch 454x254 AMOLED touchscreen display with a stainless steel and ceramic bezel. Band options include dual-color silicone and leather/rubber.

GPS/Glonass/Galileo satellite tracking is included. The TruSeen 3.0 heart rate sensor tracks active and resting heart rate. Invisible lights, IR, are used to monitor your heart rate during sleep which is a nice touch considering my current green and red lights can glow brightly on other wearables.

Image: Huawei

Huawei Band 3 Pro

The Band 3 Pro has a form factor that is similar to the Samsung Gear bands. A 0.95 inch AMOLED touch screen with vertical design is integrated into the wristband form factor.

Huawei TruSleep 2.0 tracks the details of your sleep and was developed in collaboration with world health organizations.

Stay tuned for more as we test out these wearables in the near future.

