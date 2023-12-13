'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get the Hydrow Rower for $400 off for the holidays
If one of your goals for 2024 is to increase your physical fitness, you can start early, thanks to a great holiday deal on the Hydrow Rower.
While normally $2,495, the Hydrow Rower is discounted $400 for a new price of $2,095 until Tuesday, Dec. 19. Plus, you can receive an additional $35 off by using ZDNET's exclusive code: ZDNET35.
The Hydrow Rower connects to your Apple Watch or to the Strava app so you can easily keep track of your workouts. Its immersive, touchscreen display makes it easy to choose and start a workout, and it even connects with Bluetooth.
Rowing workouts are led by athletes or Olympians, so you know you're challenging yourself with each workout. Hydrow also offers yoga, Pilates, and core exercises so you can switch it up.
If you need more space, you can store the Hydrow Rower upright using the Upright Storage Kit.
This Hydrow Rower is the ultimate workout machine, and at $400 off, it's also one of the best fitness deals. Don't forget to apply the ZDNET code for even more savings. This deal only lasts until next week, so if you've been eyeing new workout equipment, now is the time to buy.