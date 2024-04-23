A Costco Executive Gold Star membership comes with a free $40 gift card right now

Get a free $40 gift cared with a one-year Costco Executive Gold Star membership right now. StackSocial

If you're interested in joining Costco and want to get the most out of your membership, a Costco Executive Gold Star Membership may be right for you. You'll earn an annual 2% cash back reward on your purchases, and get bigger discounts on Costco Services, like free roadside assistance for cars with coverage from Costco's auto insurance program. And right now, when you sign up for a Costco Executive Gold Star Membership for $120 through Stack Social, you'll get a $40 gift card free.

Note that this deal is only available for new Costco members in the US or Puerto Rico, or those whose memberships have been expired for more than 18 months. While you can purchase a maximum of two memberships, there's a limit of one per household -- so you can keep one, and gift the other. (You can get an additional card for a member of the same household who is over age 18 included, however.)

I bought a Stack Social deal for Costco's Gold Star membership myself in November 2023, and can vouch for it. The redemption process was simple: You purchase and redeem the membership online, and pick up your card in any Costco warehouse at the customer service counter (just be prepared to have a photo taken for your card, which I was not). To get your gift card, you enter your email at the time of redemption. My gift card arrived via email within two weeks, and I had the option to scan it on my phone or print it out to use at the store, or online.

The deal I purchased is also still live: If you're interested in a Costco Gold Star membership for $60, you can get a $40 gift card for free.

Costco has over 800 locations worldwide -- find a warehouse near you here. You can also shop online. Costco members can find everything from groceries to household necessities to electronics to a pharmacy, and more. Members will also get savings on Costco Services, including the Costco Gas Station and Costco Tire Center, and others that can connect you with auto and home insurance, pet insurance, and identity protection. Costco offers travel deals as well, including resort packages and cruises.

Get a free $40 gift card with your new Costco Executive Gold Star membership now.

