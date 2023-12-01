I challenge you to find a more rugged Android tablet than this

The RT7 Titan tablet includes a beefy stand that will keep the device upright. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

The Oukitel RT7 Titan

With a massive battery and the ability to take a beating, this tablet was made for rough conditions.

It's heavy… very heavy.

My devices are generally babied. They rarely wind up in situations that could cause them harm. But not every use case involves carpeted floors, gentle hands, and pleasant temperatures. If you need to use a tablet in brutal conditions, such as freezing winters and scorching summers between -4 degrees F to 131 degrees F, as well as wetter-than-usual situations, Outkitel has an Android tablet designed specifically for you.

The RT7 Titan is a brute that meets IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H standards, can survive 1.5m underwater submersion (for up to 30 minutes), has 1.0m anti-shock protection, and has military-grade durability. This tablet also uses a responsive touchscreen that accurately measures your finger movements, even if you're wearing gloves.

Even better, the RT7 Titan includes a massive 32,000mAh battery for up to 180 days on standby, 220 hours of calling, 40 hours of scanning, 35 hours of video, and 34 hours of navigation. On top of that, the RT7 Titan can be used to charge your other devices. With this tablet, you can fully charge an iPhone 14 up to nine times, a drone 11 times, and a digital camera 30 times.

By the way, did I mention the tablet includes 5G support? So, not only will it tolerate your terrain, it won't depend on Wi-Fi. So, when you're out in the field, you won't have to tether the tablet to your phone to remain connected.

This beast of a tablet is a fieldworker's dream come true. The only downfall is that it's heavy.

Before I get into my take on this tablet, let's talk specs.

The specs

CPU -- 2.00 GHz with 8 cores.

RAM -- 8GB (which can be expanded to 24GB via virtual memory)

Internal storage -- 256GB

Front camera -- 48MP Sony IMX582

Rear camera -- 32MP Samsung S5KGD1SP03-F1X9

Night vision camera

Display -- 10.1" at 1920 x 1200 pixels with a 14.4:9 aspect ratio, 1000:1 contrast, and 400 nit brightness

Battery -- 32,000mAh

Connectivity -- Dual 5G SIM, Wi-Fi 2.4/5G, Bluetooth 5.1

Weight -- 2.15 pounds (with attached stand)

The RT7 Titan includes one of the strongest stands I've ever used on a tablet. This stand is an optional feature that comes with the tablet, but you have to bolt it on. It also includes a handy strap you can use to ensure the tablet doesn't get lost or go tumbling down a mountain.

My experience

Did I mention this tablet is heavy? Well, it's really heavy -- it weighs almost as much as my MacBook Pro. But if you're out on a construction sight, you don't care if a tablet weighs one pound or five; You only care that it works and won't fold under the slightest challenge. And that's where this tablet shines. Holding this monster of a tablet immediately gives you confidence that it doesn't have to be used with a gingerly touch. Beat it, drop it, dunk it, and the tablet will still come back for more.

As far as speed is concerned, it's certainly not going to win any awards. The CPU/RAM specs are middle ground at best, but it runs Android 13 very well, and the screen is plenty bright.

Of course, a tablet like this isn't purchased because it's going to beat the competition's benchmarking scores. You buy a tablet like this because it's going to beat up all other tablets in the vicinity. The RT7 Titan will have your iPads and Samsung Galaxy Tabs shivering in the corner, fearing for their lives.

The Oukitel RT7 Titan is as rugged as it looks. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

I opted to attach the included stand and it's outstanding. I wish all tablets included such beefy stands. Sure, the stand adds weight, but it's worth every ounce.

The only hiccup I discovered was that the RT7 Titan had trouble connecting to my wireless network, which is an issue no other phone or tablet has had. After a few tries, it finally connected and all was well. Other than that, everything was smooth sailing. And, to my surprise, the cameras are actually quite good. No, they won't stand up to my Pixel 8 Pro, but they are certainly better than most mid-range Android tablets I've tried.

The only other thing that bothered me was the lack of an App Drawer. I prefer my Android home screens to be free of app launchers. For whatever reason, the home screen launcher did not include an App Drawer. Of course, that's personal preference and the issue can be resolved by installing a third-party launcher.

ZDNET buying advice

If you're looking for a traditional, lightweight tablet to use at home, school, or the office, this is not the tablet for you. If, however, you work under less-than-ideal conditions and are always concerned your tablet is going to suffer under the weight of dirty, water, wind, or drops, the Oukitel RT7 Titan was made specifically for you. And although the price may seem high for a 10-inch tablet, remember that you're getting a piece of technology that includes 5G support and can withstand just about anything the world throws at it.