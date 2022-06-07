iBUYPOWER becomes official hardware partner of Star Atlas metaverse

StackCommerce

Custom Gaming PC maker iBUYPOWER joined forces with ATMTA, the principal developer of Star Atlas, a "next-gen gaming metaverse," to become an official hardware partner for the Solana-based web3 endeavor.

Star Atlas uses Unreal Engine 5 to provide "cinematic quality video game visuals" and the Solana blockchain to create a "largely serverless and secured gameplay experience" The platform also includes built-in support for NFT trading.

As a hardware partner, iBUYPOWER plans to leverage its expertise in the gaming PC space to build systems designed specifically for Star Atlas users. It will also collaborate with ATMTA in a joint effort to "onboard new gamers to the metaverse." The initial collaboration will see iBUYPOWER giving away a custom-built system to the winner of COPA, the first competitive Star Atlas community event.

Michael Wager, Co-Founder and CEO of ATMTA, said he hoped forming a relationship with an established hardware provider would help allay some gamers' doubts about web3 gaming. The chief exec noted, "iBUYPOWER builds great products, and we're glad they share our vision and want to help get their gaming community in the Star Atlas metaverse so they can see just how great of a gaming experience it's going to be."

Looking further forward, iBUYPOWER and Star Atlas plan to jointly pursue "the commercialization of a range of equipment that will help blur the lines between the physical world and the Metaverse." iBUYPOWER also plans to become "one of the pioneering members of the Star Atlas ecosystem."

This is not iBUYPOWER's first foray into blockchain tech. The company created PCs specifically for Bitcoin mining all the way back in 2014. However, the past eight or so years have been relatively quiet on the blockchain front for this hardware provider until now.

Both companies promised to provide additional updates on future collaborations via the official iBUYPOWER, and Star Atlas Twitter feeds.