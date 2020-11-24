India blocks another 43 Chinese mobile apps, including AliExpress and TaoBao Live

The Indian government has banned another 43 Chinese mobile apps on the grounds of national security, according to a government mandate released on Tuesday.

"This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said.

Among the apps banned on Tuesday were AliExpress and TaoBao Live.

Since June, India has been blocking citizens from using Chinese mobile apps following a border clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers where they fought each other with rocks and clubs. The clash resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and more than 75 being injured.

Also read: Despite brutal border clash between India and China, tech bonds will be very hard to break

The first set of bans were released a fortnight after the gruesome incident, with India blocking access to 59 Chinese mobile apps, which included TikTok, UC Browser, Weibo, and WeChat.

The country then extended that ban to a further 118 Chinese mobile apps in September, with Baidu, Alipay, PUBG, and WeChat Work being among those additions.

With the latest round of bans issued on Tuesday, the total number of Chinese mobile apps banned is now 220.

The full list of apps that blocked on Tuesday are:

AliSuppliers Mobile App Alibaba Workbench AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living Alipay Cashier Lalamove India - Delivery App Drive with Lalamove India Snack Video CamCard - Business Card Reader CamCard - BCR (Western) Soul- Follow the soul to find you Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles WeDate-Dating App Free dating app-Singol, start your date! Adore App TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online AsianDate: find Asian singles FlirtWish: chat with singles Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat Tubit: Live Streams WeWorkChina First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online Rela - Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet MangoTV MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP WeTV - TV version WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More WeTV Lite Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App Taobao Live DingTalk Identity V Isoland 2: Ashes of Time BoxStar (Early Access) Heroes Evolved Happy Fish Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！ Munchkin Match: magic home building Conquista Online II

