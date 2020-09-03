India blocks 118 apps including Baidu, AliPay, PUBG, WeChat Work

Apps, mostly linked to China, accused of sending data outside of India and undermining its sovereignty.

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology handed down a ban on 118 apps on Tuesday, claiming they are "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting" data of users to servers outside of India, and thereby undermining the sovereignty and defence of the nation.

"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the Ministry said in a statement.

Among the list of apps are a number of high-profile Chinese apps, including Baidu, WeChat, AliPay, PUBG, Sina News.

Tencent has had a number of its apps blocked -- besides WeChat and PUBG, which it has an equity stake in -- including its new VooV video conferencing tool, its Weiyun storage service, and its Watchlist app.

Earlier in the week, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) blocked access to five dating and live-streaming apps, namely Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr, and SayHi.

"Keeping in view the negative effects of immoral/indecent content streaming through the above applications, PTA issued notices to the management of above mentioned platforms for the purpose of removing dating services and to moderate live streaming content in accordance with the local laws of Pakistan," the Authority said in a statement.

"Since the platforms did not respond to the notices within the stipulated time therefore the Authority issued orders for blocking of the said applications."

Since June, China and India have experienced rising tensions following a border clash between soldiers where they fought each other with rocks and clubs. The clash resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, and more than 75 injured.

Also read: Despite brutal border clash between India and China, tech bonds will be very hard to break

Later that month, India banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, UC Browser, Weibo, and WeChat.

On Tuesday the WeChat ban was extended to WeChat Work, WeChat reading, and Government WeChat.

The full list of 118 apps blocked by India are:

  1. AFK Arena
  2. Alipay
  3. AlipayHK
  4. Amour: video chat & call all over the world.
  5. AppLock
  6. AppLock Lite
  7. APUS Flashlight: Free & Bright
  8. APUS Launcher Pro: Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart
  9. APUS Launcher: Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps
  10. APUS Message Center: Intelligent management
  11. APUS Security: Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner
  12. APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020: Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus
  13. Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
  14. Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
  15. Baidu
  16. Baidu Express Edition
  17. Beauty Camera Plus: Sweet Camera & Face Selfie
  18. Bike Racing: Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
  19. Buy Cars: offer everything you need, special offers and low prices
  20. CamCard: Business Card Reader
  21. CamCard Business
  22. CamCard for Salesforce
  23. CamOCR
  24. Carrom Friends: Carrom Board & Pool Game-
  25. Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
  26. Chess Rush
  27. Cleaner: Phone Booster
  28. Creative Destruction NetEase Games
  29. Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
  30. Cut Cut: Cut Out & Photo Background Editor
  31. Cyber Hunter
  32. Cyber Hunter Lite
  33. Dank Tanks
  34. Dual Space: Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
  35. Dawn of Isles
  36. FaceU: Inspire your Beauty
  37. Fighting Landlords: Free and happy Fighting Landlords
  38. Gallery HD
  39. Gallery Vault: Hide Pictures And Videos
  40. Game of Sultans
  41. GO SMS Pro: Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji
  42. HD Camera: Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama
  43. HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera
  44. HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera
  45. Hide App: Hide Application Icon
  46. Hi Meitu
  47. HUYA LIVE: Game Live Stream
  48. LifeAfter
  49. InNote
  50. iPick
  51. Kitty Live: Live Streaming & Video Live Chat
  52. Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
  53. Lamour Love All Over The World
  54. Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese
  55. Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
  56. Little Q Album
  57. LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers
  58. Ludo All Star: Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
  59. Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
  60. Mafia City Yotta Games
  61. Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles
  62. MARVEL Super War NetEase Games
  63. Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team
  64. MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen
  65. Mobile Legends: Pocket
  66. Mobile Taobao
  67. Murderous Pursuits
  68. Music: Mp3 Player
  69. Music player: Audio Player
  70. Music Player: Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
  71. Music Player: Bass Booster - Free Download
  72. Music Player: MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
  73. MV Master: Make Your Status Video & Community
  74. MV Master: Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor
  75. Netease News
  76. Onmyoji NetEase Games
  77. Parallel Space Lite: Dual App
  78. Penguin E-sports Live assistant
  79. Penguin FM
  80. Photo Gallery HD & Editor
  81. Photo Gallery & Album
  82. Pitu
  83. PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
  84. PUBG MOBILE LITE
  85. Rangers Of Oblivion: Online Action MMO RPG Game
  86. Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
  87. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
  88. Road of Kings- Endless Glory
  89. Rules of Survival
  90. ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals
  91. Sina News
  92. Small Q brush
  93. Smart AppLock (App Protect)
  94. Soul Hunters
  95. Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster
  96. Super Mecha Champions
  97. Tantan - Date For Real
  98. Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology)
  99. Tencent Weiyun
  100. Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style
  101. U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate
  102. Video Player All Format for Android
  103. Video Player: All Format HD Video Player
  104. VPN for TikTok
  105. VPN for TikTok
  106. VooV Meeting: Tencent Video Conferencing
  107. Warpath
  108. Web Browser: Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer
  109. Web Browser: Secure Explorer
  110. Web Browser & Fast Explorer
  111. WeChat reading
  112. Government WeChat
  113. WeChat Work
  114. Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded
  115. Youku
  116. ZAKZAK Pro: Live chat & video chat online
  117. ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app
  118. Z Camera: Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage

